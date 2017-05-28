Diego Costa has insisted he would only leave Chelsea for a return to his former club Atletico Madrid.

After being linked with a move to Tianjin Quanjian midway through the season following an alleged training ground bust-up with manager Antonio Conte, speculation over the forward’s Chelsea future has once again emerged.

But speaking in the wake of Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat by Arsenal in the FA Cup final, Costa stressed he has no desire to leave the Blues and would only consider Atletico should he depart from the west London club.

FA Cup final: Arsenal vs Chelsea player ratings







22 show all FA Cup final: Arsenal vs Chelsea player ratings









































1/22 David Ospina - 6 out of 10 Aside from a handful of impressive saves – he should have done better to deny Costa’s equaliser.

2/22 Rob Holding - 5 out of 10 Was Arsenal’s only weak link today – he was outpaced and struggled to deal with the Chelsea forwards.

3/22 Per Mertesacker - 9 out of 10 Despite initial concerns, Mertesacker proved himself to be a battering ram at the back. A terrific all round display.

4/22 Nacho Monreal - 7 out of 10 His positioning was impressive, he tackled well and his movement off the ball created space at the back.

5/22 Hector Bellerin - 7 out of 10 The Spaniard defended well, but it was his attacking input that proved pivotal today.

6/22 Aaron Ramsey - 9 out of 10 His winning goal capped off a top performance from the Welshman.

7/22 Granit Xhaka - 8 out of 10 Xhaka was oozing confidence today and it reflected in his play. Top display.

8/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6 out of 10 It was a quiet display from the Ox, but his occasional input was impressive.

9/22 Mesut Ozil - 9 out of 10 It was a sparkling display from the German, who gave it his all out there today. His movement off the ball and creative passing proved problematic for Chelsea.

10/22 Alexis Sanchez - 9 out of 10 His opener injected the Arsenal side with energy and confidence. For the remainder he worked well in possession and his work rate was faultless.

11/22 Danny Welbeck - 8 out of 10 Welbeck has pace in abundance and this was effective for the Gunners. He was charging down the flanks and this started a number of moves.

12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 7 out of 10 He commanded his box well and collected a number of loose balls.

13/22 David Luiz - 7 out of 10 Luiz made a number of vital clearances and blocks, but it was not enough to deny Arsenal’s two goals.

14/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 7 out of 10 His attacking input provided another option for Chelsea and he looked confident in possession up the pitch.

15/22 Gary Cahill - 8 out of 10 Cahill made two heroic goal-line clearances which kept Chelsea in it. Remarkable defensive play today.

16/22 Victor Moses - 3 out of 10 Moses picked up two yellow cards today which left Conte’s side with ten min. The latter of the two bookings was for a blatant dive.

17/22 N'Golo Kante - 6 out of 10 As always, he was the engine of the midfield for Chelsea. However, he had gave away possession on several occasions – which is unlike him.

18/22 Nemanja Matic - 6 out of 10 Defensively Matic did his job, but he failed to provide an attacking element for Chelsea.

19/22 Marcos Alonso - 7 out of 10 Going forward Alonso proved problematic, but defensively he failed to stop a number of Arsenal moves.

20/22 Pedro - 7 out of 10 Pedro was Chelsea’s most promising prospect going forward, but he did not receive enough service from the midfielder.

21/22 Eden Hazard - 6 out of 10 Hazard’s inputs today were short and sweet. Ideally, he’d have seen more of the ball as he looked impressive in possession.

22/22 Diego Costa - 7 out of 10 He scored the equaliser with a clever strike, but once again his temper was getting the better of him at times.

"I will only leave Chelsea for Atletico," Costa said. "If not, I will stay here. I'm not interested in other clubs.

"I have a contract and no intention of leaving, but if there are changes to be made that might reduce my chances, if the coach won't count on me anymore or is to give space for another striker, I know that I'll have to leave.

"Everyone know what my preferred club is, there's nothing to hide."

Costa spent four years at Atletico between 2010 and 2014, scoring 43 league goals from 94 appearances during his time there.

He joined Chelsea for £32m in the summer of 2014 and has gone on to win two Premier League titles and one League Cup with the club.

The Spaniard added after Sunday’s defeat that he was “grateful” for what he has at Chelsea and has set his sights on a place at next year’s World Cup.

“Money is good, but I'm grateful for what I have right now and I have other things to look forward to, like playing the next World Cup,” he said.

Costa in action against Per Mertesacker ( Getty )

“I know that I have a chance to be called if I'm playing well and at a high level, that's something I want.”

Costa scored his 21st goal of the season to drag 10-man Chelsea level at Wembley following Alexis Sanchez’s first half opener – only for Aaron Ramsey to strike three minutes later with the winning goal.

The 28-year-old admitted that his side were fairly beaten on this occasion by their London rivals.

“I guess we were a little off coming into the match, while Arsenal showed they wanted to win it,” he conceded.

“They scored once and had the chance for a second during the first 45. We came better for the second half and scored the equaliser, but they went ahead soon after.

“It happens, I want to congratulate them for the fine display.”

