Chelsea had no concerns with Diego Costa despite his longest goal drought since arriving at the club despite his dry spell threatening to derail the Blues’ relentless charge towards the Premier League title, says Gary Cahill.

Costa silenced his critics with a brilliant performance in Chelsea’s 4-2 victory over Southampton on Tuesday night, scoring twice and assisting the opener for Eden Hazard as the Blues moved to within four wins of the Premier League title.

The Brazilian-born Spain international had not scored in four Premier League matches as well as Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final victory over Tottenham Hotspur, the longest stretch of fixtures that he has endured in England without finding the back of the net.

But while fans and media criticised the striker and claimed that scoring just four goals since the furore around a move to China at the start of the year led to him losing focus and commitment, Cahill insisted that the squad, nor the club, ever had any concerns about his lack of form.

Asked if they need Costa at his best to sew-up the title this season, Cahill said: “Yes, but while everyone else is focussing on that situation, we don't need to talk about it. We have full confidence, full belief in him. As a squad and as players, we know what he can produce. We just wait for him to deliver and he did against Southampton. It was only going to be a matter of time with him.”

Chelsea 4 Southampton 2 player ratings







22 show all Chelsea 4 Southampton 2 player ratings









































1/22 Thibaut Courtois – 5 out of 10 Getty

2/22 Cesar Azpilicueta – 4 out of 10 GettyGetty

3/22 David Luiz – 7 out of 10 Getty

4/22 Gary Cahill – 7 out of 10 Getty

5/22 Victor Moses – 6 out of 10 Getty

6/22 N’Golo Kante – 7 out of 10 Getty

7/22 Nemanja Matic – 6 out of 10 Getty

8/22 Marcos Alonso – 7 out of 10 Getty

9/22 Cesc Fabregas – 8 out of 10 Getty

10/22 Eden Hazard – 8 out of 10 Getty

11/22 Diego Costa – 9 out of 10 Getty

12/22 Fraser Forster – 5 out of 10 Getty

13/22 Cedric Soares – 5 out of 10 Getty

14/22 Jack Stephens – 4 out of 10 Getty

15/22 Maya Yoshida – 6 out of 10 Getty

16/22 Ryan Bertrand – 6 out of 10 Getty

17/22 Steven Davis – 4 out of 10 Getty

18/22 Oriol Romeu – 7 out of 10 Getty

19/22 James Ward-Prowse – 5 out of 10 Getty

20/22 Dusan Tadic – 4 out of 10 Getty

21/22 Sofiane Boufal – 5 out of 10 Getty

22/22 Manolo Gabbiadini – 5 out of 10 Getty

Costa showed his very best qualities to shoot down Saints at Stamford Bridge, passing inside for Eden Hazard to net the opening goal with a brilliant finish before outmuscling Ryan Bertrand in the second half to head in Chelsea’s third after Cahill had put the Blues back in front moments before the break, cancelling out Oriol Romeu’s equaliser.

Yet Costa had saved the best for last, with the striker embarking on a mazy run to trade passes with first Hazard and then Cesc Fabregas, before taking two touches to pull away from the Southampton defence and ease the ball past goalkeeper Fraser Forster to cap a sublime move.

“Eden has been scoring some vital goals for us lately, but to see Diego scoring last night was great for us,” Cahill added. “It was a fantastic performance. The fourth goal was something special. It is what he has been like for the majority of the season. I'm buzzing that he scored and put in a display like that.”