Eden Hazard appears to have ruled Arsenal out of the title race after claiming Chelsea will win the Premier League if they finish above Manchester City and Liverpool.

Chelsea retained their position as league leaders over the weekend after they came from one goal behind, the first goal they’ve conceded in seven games, to hand Tottenham their first defeat of the season in a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.

Pedro and Victor Moses got the goals on Saturday evening to give the Blues their seventh successive victory, and keep Antonio Conte’s side one point clear of Liverpool and Manchester City, who are in second and third place respectively.

Premier League round-up: Chelsea overcome rivals Spurs

Arsenal are a further two points back in fourth place but Arsene Wenger’s team have only lost once this season, on the opening day against Liverpool.

But Hazard seemingly doesn’t see the Gunners as too much of a threat, despite losing convincingly 3-0 at the Emirates at the end of September.

"Man City and Liverpool. They are both good,” Hazard said when asked who Chelsea’s main challengers are. “If we want to be there at the end, then we have to finish above them.”

Liverpool managed to break down a stubborn Sunderland defence at Anfield to win 2-0 but were dealt the blow of losing Philippe Coutinho for potentially a long time, while City rallied to a hard-fought 2-1 win away to Burnley.

City have the midweek distraction of the Champions League whereas Chelsea and Liverpool do not and Hazard believes the extra recovery time is giving the Blues a huge boost in the hunt for the title.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth player ratings







22 show all Arsenal vs Bournemouth player ratings









































1/22 Petr Cech - 6/10 Aside from the penalty, he was required to do very little throughout but he stepped up when he was needed.

2/22 Mathieu Debuchy - 5 It was a shame to see him leave the pitch with an injury so early into the game after such an anticipated return to the side.

3/22 Shkodran Mustafi - 6 His work rate was exceptional today and his speed at the back kept his side in it at times.

4/22 Laurent Koscielny - 7 Despite being clumsy in a few challenges, it was a classic Koscielny performance. He led his line well and defended hard.

5/22 Nacho Monreal - 6 He gave away the penalty in the first half, but aside from this he worked well up and down the pitch throughout.

6/22 Mohamed Elneny - 7 Linked up very well with the Gunners strikers and showed his ability in the defensive third.

7/22 Granit Xhaka - 6 His work rate was unquestionable, but he didn’t see enough of the ball. His shooting could also do with some work.

8/22 Theo Walcott - 6 He was a key element to the Arsenal counter attacks and his pace caused the Bournemouth defence issues. His efforts were rewarded with a last minute goal.

9/22 Mesut Ozil - 7 It was a classic Ozil performance today. Set pieces, assists, through balls and his passing were all very impressive.

10/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6 His pace caused Bournemouth a number of issues, which won his side a number of free kicks. Defensively he looked strong too.

11/22 Alexis Sanchez - 8 Fully deserved his goals today. Tracked back and led attacks in a disciplined performance.

12/22 Adam Federici - 5 He lacked any real presence in between the sticks, and appeared to lack confidence.

13/22 Simon Francis - 5 Made a number of clumsy challenges and let his temper get the better of him at times.

14/22 Steve Cook - 5 A dismal defensive mistake gave away the first goal, but following that, he did his job.

15/22 Nathan Ake - 7 His defending was brave and he took no chances in his defensive third. Showed glimpses of brilliance.

16/22 Brad Smith - 6 Impressed going forward, but defensively there’s room for improvement.

17/22 Dan Gosling - 6 Exceptional work rate and made his presence known throughout.

18/22 Harry Arter - 7 He was a key outlet for the Bournemouth side. He created chances, made space and defended well.

19/22 Adam Smith - 6 It was a safe performance from Smith. He played his role well and stopped a number of Arsenal attacks.

20/22 Joshua King - 5 He didn’t see enough of the ball throughout for a player of such ability. If he had more involvement, he could have done some serious damage.

21/22 Junior Stanislas - 6 His first half was impressive, but he appeared to go off the boil in the second. Deliveries into the box were good.

22/22 Callum Wilson - 7 Did his job today and his efforts were rewarded with a well-deserved goal.

"We have one week to prepare for the game and at the end of the week, we know what to do when we play," the 25-year-old Belgian international added.

"Last year, we were just doing recovery so we weren't always ready for the game but that's not the case now. We're concentrating on the opposition during the week and give everything.

"We do lots of tactical work and video work, it depends who we're playing. We do everything to be prepared."