It was during Chelsea’s impressive 3-1 triumph over Arsenal, early in February, that Eden Hazard confirmed what many of us already knew. Picking the ball up on the halfway line, the Belgian left a trail of Gunners in his wake as he weaved his way past the visitors’ feeble defence, making a mockery of Laurent Koscielny not once but twice as he did so, before calmly beating Petr Cech. It was a sprinkling of stardust that effectively decided the contest at the Bridge that day and took Chelsea another step closer to the title. The boy was back.

Hazard had already scored nine goals prior to then, but his magical tenth was reaffirmation that one of the game’s best forwards had returned to the summit of his exceptional abilities after a year in football Siberia. During Chelsea’s ill-fated title defence in the 2015/16 season, the 26-year-old had looked a shadow of his former self. Disinterested and underwhelming, the Belgian was at risk of becoming irrelevant.

But any doubts over the forward have since evaporated. Along with 15 goals and five assists to his name, Hazard completed the most dribbles (138), drew the most fouls (98) and created the most chances from open play (75) for his side this season. Such contributions were crucial in fuelling Chelsea’s relentless march towards a sixth top-flight title and the prospect of a domestic double. Hazard has been quite simply irresistible this year, with the form of two seasons ago firmly consigned to the history books.

“This is football, sometimes you are at the top and sometimes not,” the Belgian says, surrounded by a crowd of journalists in a sweltering media tent at Chelsea’s training base. “People are always talking, I don't care about that. I try to be the best I can.”

So what next for the player? For now, Hazard’s immediate focus is on today’s FA Cup final. Against an Arsenal side caught in the throes of an identity crisis, Antonio Conte’s men head to Wembley as firm favourites. The Belgian, for one, is ready for the big occasion.

“We had a good season already and we can take one more trophy,” he says. “We are working hard this week to be ready. I think the FA Cup is more important [than the League Cup], you know it's something for the fans. For us it's normal because we want all the trophies. But we won the league and if we can do the double it will be good for us and for the supporters. It's in London, it's one of the best stadiums in the world so everything is ready to play a good game."

But while Saturday marks a first for Hazard - the player has never come close to winning the FA Cup before - the Belgian has set his sights on far loftier heights. Conte’s first season in charge has proven to be a roaring success and with a new, emerging generation poised to take charge at the Bridge, Hazard is confident the Blues can push on to enjoy long-term success.

5 show all The 5 key moments that won Chelsea the title







1/5 1. The second half of Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea, 24 September The biggest defeat of Chelsea’s season, but also one of the biggest reasons they have won the title. It brought an epiphany. The way that Arsenal simply tore at Antonio Conte’s defence to go 3-0 up by half-time made the Italian realise something was fundamentally wrong with his team. There were huge gaps in the team structure, and it looked at that point like there was still a huge gap between Chelsea and even challenging for the title. That instantly changed, because Conte changed the formation. In that second half, he went to a three-at-the-back that had been on his mind but hadn’t yet been tried on a pitch. Chelsea immediately went on that 13-game winning run, never really looking back. Getty Images

2/5 2. Chelsea 4-0 Manchester United, 23 October Chelsea had at this point impressively won two games in a row, and looked like they were building, but this match showed there was so much more to it than just a temporary transformation from the change in formation. It showed the quantum leap they had already made. There was of course much more to this match than just winning a big game, too, given that the players were up against their old manager Jose Mourinho just 10 months after he had been sacked following a sensational team collapse in 2015-16. They performed like they had a point to prove, and made an utterly compelling argument from the very start, when Pedro scored after mere seconds. It felt like many ghosts from the previous campaign had been banished, as well as any lingering doubts. They were on another level. Getty Images

3/5 3. Manchester City 1-3 Chelsea, 3 December Arguably the Premier League game of the season in terms of excitement, but also the game when Chelsea’s winning run became an exhilarating title surge; when momentum really picked up - and that despite City doing so much to try and stop it. This was just another case of turning a negative into a positive, as they completely turned a game. Determined to get their top spot back, Pep Guardiola’s City absolutely battered Chelsea in the first half, and could have been out of sight. Conte’s side just about held firm despite Gary Cahill’s own goal, though, tightened up at half-time and then responded with a series of rapid attacks City simply couldn’t handle. Really, it was the response of champions, and the moment when Chelsea properly emerged as the obvious next champions. That’s how significant the win felt. That’s how much confidence Conte said they gleaned from it. AFP/Getty Images

4/5 4. Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea, 14 January If the defeat at Arsenal was a defining moment for Conte’s tactics, this win at the former champions was the defining moment in terms of everything else to do with the team. Sure, the final score may make it look elementary, but the week had been anything but. It was maybe the most challenging. Chelsea’s 13-game winning streak had just come ended at Tottenham and their top scorer's Blues career was coming to an end, after Diego Costa got into an altercation at training following speculation he might be on the move to China. It really looked like it could all cave in, when Chelsea would lose their edge, and their nerve. Instead, it brought more progress. The team killed Leicester 3-0 thanks to two goals from Marcos Alonso and one from Pedro, before Conte completely killed the controversy by stonewalling it in his press conference. It sent a statement to Costa to get back in line, and a statement to the rest of the Premier League that there was so much more to this team than one scorer. AFP/Getty Images

5/5 5. Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur, 22 April This may have been an FA Cup semi-final, but it was one with a significance far beyond making the final. It was really the final test in the title race, a referendum on which of the two sides was actually better. That may seem ridiculous now, but that was very much the feel that of week. A stuttering Chelsea had been resoundingly beaten 2-0 at Manchester United, allowing a surging Spurs to cut the lead to four points. It seemed like it was all only going in one direction, but that a Tottenham win could completely divert the destination of the title. There was instead only ever one winner. Conte’s side simply cut Spurs' legs away. Every time Tottenham responded, Chelsea just showed they had that bit more, they were that bit better. The impressive high quality of the two clinching goals from Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matic only emphasised it all. It was the story of the season. Every setback only brought another surge. AFP/Getty Images

“I hope, I hope. We have this new manager, we have a couple of young players so everything is ready to build something. The last 10 years in Chelsea it was great. They won a lot of trophies, now it's like a new generation. Lampard is finished, Didier Drogba is finished, Ashley Cole, John Terry now. So it's a new generation, and we want to prove that the club is one of the best in the world. So we have to be ready for that.”

“I won already two Premier League, one League Cup, one Europa League. It's not bad - but it can be better! The FA Cup and Champions League, why not?”

Speaking as a midfield general would, Hazard’s words belie the suggestion that this Chelsea side lack genuine leadership now that the old guard have moved on. His insistence that “it can be better” points to a player who has already begun to fill the void left by Terry and Co. As he admits, he’s ready to wholly embrace the responsibilities of leadership - something that will surely alleviate fans’ concerns of an imminent transfer to Real Madrid.

“Now I play my fifth year at Chelsea, you know we have some guys who have a lot of experience, so we are ready for that. We have a couple of leaders - I try to be one on the pitch. We have a lot of guys who can do that. It's normal, sometimes people they leave the club. He’s [Terry] a legend for us, the club, for all the fans. Next season he's not here anymore, but some of the guys they are ready to take this opportunity.”

Could he, then, go on to one day emulate Terry as a Chelsea “legend”? If he continues on his current trajectory at the Bridge, there’s no reason Hazard won’t join the likes of Terry and Lampard in Chelsea’s illustrious hall of fame. For now, though, he remains grounded, content in taking each step as it comes. “No chance! But you know I'm still young, I'm still 26. I don't think about it but if I could be like him that would be good. He did something great in his career. I didn't win a lot [yet] - I won a couple of titles, but him everything. I hope to have the same opportunities.”

The reality of the matter, though, is that alongside Thibaut Courtois, Cesar Azpilicueta and the high-mileage battering ram Diego Costa, Hazard has helped cultivate a new and exciting Chelsea cohort, one that stands ready to drive the club towards further success in England and, possibly, Europe. After another stellar season at the club, the future remains as bright as ever for the nimble-footed Belgian.