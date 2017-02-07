Chelsea defender David Luiz has praised team-mate Eden Hazard for his wonder goal in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Arsenal, revealing that it reminded him of former Barcelona star and Brazil icon Ronaldinho.

Hazard dazzled at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as Antonio Conte’s Blues put three past their London rivals in another convincing performance that maintained their nine-point league at the top of the Premier League.

The Belgian added Chelsea’s second in the 53rd minute in a moment of pure class that left Chelsea’s fans enraptured.

Picking the ball up on halfway, Hazard skipped past Laurent Koscielny before holding off Francis Coquelin – despite the latter’s attempts to draw a foul. From the right flank, he drifted inwards to finish in style, lifting the ball up and over the outstretched Petr Cech.

Speaking after the game, Luiz heaped extensive praise on the forward and went as far to compare the strike with the litany of great goals scored by Ronaldinho, the 2005 Ballon d’Or winner.

“It was fantastic,” Luiz said. “It reminded me a bit of Ronaldinho – it was amazing.

“I love Eden’s talent and I love him as a person so I enjoy having this kind of person in my team.”

The Brazilian defender was not the only one to compare the forward to a Barcelona great.

Chelsea vs Arsenal player ratings







22 show all Chelsea vs Arsenal player ratings









































1/22 Thibaut Courtois – 5 out of 10 Aside from letting in a late goal, it was a very straight forward day for the Belgian. AFP/Getty Images

2/22 Cesar Azpilicueta – 6 out of 10 Tackled well, kept his shape well and worked relentlessly. Getty Images

3/22 Gary Cahill – 6 out of 10 Led by performance today and even came close to getting his name on the scoresheet. Salvio Calabrese/UK Sports Pics

4/22 David Luiz – 5 out of 10 Was wasteful with some of his clearances, but due to a lack of Arsenal attacks – he had an easy day at the back. Getty Images

5/22 Victor Moses – 6 out of 10. The Nigerian powerhouse caused constant problems for the Arsenal defence when he charged forward. AFP/Getty Images

6/22 Marcos Alonso – 6 out of 10 Scored the opener which crushed Arsenal’s confident start. Worked well for the remainder. Getty Images

7/22 N’Golo Kante – 8 out of 10 He optimises the Chelsea side – bundles of energy, clever play and a faultless work rate. Getty Images

8/22 Nemanja Matic – 7 out of 10 His partnership with Kante dominated the midfield and left Arsenal looking lost in the middle of the field. Getty Images

9/22 Pedro – 7 out of 10 The playmaker and the key element to counter attack Getty Images

10/22 Eden Hazard – 9 out of 10 His solo goal was an example of Hazard’s limitless ability. His running, movement, skill on the ball and positioning were world class. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

11/22 Diego Costa – A real menace up top and laid on two assists. AFP/Getty Images

12/22 Petr Cech – 4 out of 10 Gave Fabregas the last goal due to an individual error and looked helpless for Alonso’s first goal. Getty Images

13/22 Hector Bellerin – 4 out of 10 Out-jumped for the first goal and was subsequently substituted with an injury. AFP/Getty Images

14/22 Laurent Koscielny – 6 out of 10 Relentlessly cleared danger and intercepted Chelsea moves. Getty Images

15/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 7 out of 10 Made a number of crucial interceptions and tackles to deny Chelsea’s relentless counter attacks. Getty Images

16/22 Nacho Monreal – 3 out of 10 His poor positioning left his side exposed and allowed the Chelsea strike force to punish the Gunners. AFP/Getty Images

17/22 Francis Coquelin – 5 out of 10 Should be able to dictate a game like this but instead he saw very little of the ball and made a number of reckless challenges. Getty Images

18/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 5 out of 10 Looked lost in his own position and failed to make an impact going forward. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

19/22 Theo Walcott – 4 out of 10 Showed no sign of attacking prowess and should have tracked Alonso for the opening goal. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

20/22 Mesut Ozil – 5 out of 10 Deliveries were good, but aside from that it was an extremely quiet display by a man of such ability. Getty Images

21/22 Alex Iwobi – 5 out of 10 Looked confident in the early stages, but disappeared as the game progressed. Needed to see more of the ball. AFP/Getty Images

22/22 Alexis Sanchez – 5 out of 10 The Chilean received no service from his midfield and saw very little of the ball as a result. This made it an incredibly easy afternoon for the Chelsea defence. Getty Images

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez told Goals on Sunday that Hazard “reminds me a lot of Lionel Messi”.

“Not many players can control the moment and take the defenders where you want to take them,” he added. “The way he uses the ball with his feet is sensational and what is surprising more than anything is his maturity.”

Saturday’s goal was Hazard’s 10th of the season and his 65th as a Chelsea player.

