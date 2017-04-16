Elinor Barker claims third world championship medal with gold in women's points race

Elinor Barker claimed her third medal of the Track Cycling World Championships on Sunday with a brilliant gold in the women's points race.

Barker won her second silver medal on Saturday's fourth day, claiming second place in the inaugural women's Madison alongside Emily Nelson.

And she was determined to prevail in the 100-lap (25-kilometres) points race, which featured 10 sprints, on Sunday's final day of competition after also finishing second in the scratch race on Wednesday's opening day.

Barker won with 59 points, Sarah Hammer of the United States was second on 51 and Kirsten Wild of Holland third with 35.

Barker was thrilled to hold off Hammer and take victory, and appeared a little emotional ahead of the presentation of her world champion's jersey and gold medal.

She said: "It was awful to ride. Absolutely horrible. I was lucky, I suppose, in that Sarah Hammer and I had that gap to the rest so I didn't need to score in the final sprint.

"I've come so close so many times. I feel like I'm a constant bunch race bridesmaid.

"I'm trying to learn from years and years and years of mistakes. I just had to go when I could.

"I still made mistakes in that. I should've been right on Hammer's wheel when she went (for the second time)."