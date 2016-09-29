Eric Black, the assistant manager at Southampton, has become the latest individual to be implicated in football’s on-going corruption scandal.

Black was filmed by an undercover reporter from The Daily Telegraph while appearing to offer advice on giving bribes to officials at other clubs.

The former Sunderland and Aston Villa assistant coach allegedly claimed that “a couple of grand” would be enough to persuade others within the game to disclose information about footballers to agencies.

Black named another football coach during his conversation with the reporter, who was posing as a representative of an East Asian business firm, and claimed that it would not "take too much to get these people involved" as they do not have "an awful lot of money."

Southampton revealed Black’s implication in the sting prior to the story’s publication.

“Southampton Football Club has today been made aware by The Daily Telegraph that, as part of their on-going investigation, the club's assistant first team manager Eric Black will feature as part of an article in tomorrow's paper,” the south coast club said in a statement.

“The club immediately requested to be sent, by The Daily Telegraph, the details of this article, but the newspaper declined to share any further information.

“We have today contacted The FA and The Premier League, and intend to work closely with both bodies on this matter when the facts become clear.

“Southampton Football Club is fully committed to investigating any situation that directly or indirectly relates to our club, employees or the wider community.”