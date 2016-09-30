Everton manager Ronald Koeman has admitted his players are struggling with the “mental aspect” of the demands he is putting on them in the early months of his tenure at Goodison Park.

The Dutchman was unable to prevent the Toffees from falling to their first defeat of the Premier League campaign at Bournemouth last weekend but his side remain fifth in the table after an encouraging start to life under his management.

But Koeman has been alarmed by the progress made mentally with the former Southampton manager trying to change the entire footballing culture of the club from the top down.

Ahead of Friday’s meeting with Crystal Palace, he said: “For some players it's difficult - for some it's a big problem because they don't know what to do. So some will change their attitude and you wait. It's a mental aspect not fitness. It is about attitude.

“Our striker is not used to pressing how we try to press the opponent and it takes time. They found it difficult to do it in the way we want. It's about the team, not an individual. We have to improve in that area.

“That was the attention in the sessions [this week] and we see will if we do it better than we did last week. I don't play, they play, so tell me. Tell me how we can solve the problem. Tell me how we can do better pressing.

“Maybe they're not used to that, but I need feedback, I like to have communication in the game. Players are involved in meetings and it's not like 40 years ago.

“It's good to have the meetings, because they need to think about football, how we can do better, how we can do more pressing.

“It is about the whole, not the manager. Everybody at Everton wants to win, and you need feedback to progress.”