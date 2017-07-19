Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is set to miss the start of the Premier League season after undergoing groin surgery, the club has confirmed.

The injury saw the 23-year-old miss the club's pre-season trips to the Netherlands and Tanzania.

"The surgery has been a success and he is expected to be able to return to play in approximately four weeks," a club statement on Wednesday read.

Barkley's long-term future at Goodison is still to be decided with the midfielder yet to sign an extension to his contract which expires at the end of the season.

Tottenham have shown an interest in signing the England international but could be put off by his injury struggles and Everton's reported £50m valuation.

The Toffees also revealed on Wednesday that defender Ramiro Funes Mori is likely to miss a minimum of six to nine months.

The Argentine underwent knee surgery in Barcelona on an injury he picked up while on international duty in March.

Everton's first Premier League fixture of the season is against Stoke at home on Saturday 12 August.