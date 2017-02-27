Romelu Lukaku is on course to sign a new contract at Everton but could still leave in the summer, his agent Mino Raiola has confirmed.

The forward bagged his 60th club goal for the Toffees on Saturday as Ronald Koeman’s put two past relegation contenders Sunderland.

At just 23 years of age, Everton is keen to secure the long-term future of the forward whose current contract runs out in 2019.

Raiola, who also represents Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, said he was “99.9999 per cent” sure that Lukaku would sign a new deal at Goodison Park.

“That is sure is the intention – I am 99.9999% sure he will sign,” he told talkSPORT.

“In football, contracts are not there to be gone to the end sometimes. But then there is always a three-party deal then.

“If everyone thinks it is better to move on, then that will be done at that moment. But for this moment, we are signing a contract with Everton.”

Raiola has previously suggested that the Belgian would be renewing his contract, stating last December: “we have 99.9 per cent reached terms.”

The super-agent added: “For now, we are agreeing terms and then we will see in the summer what happens and how the situation is.”

Lukaku joined Everton for £28m from Chelsea in 2014 and has established himself as one of the league’s top strikers, attracting interest from clubs across Europe.

His late strike against Sunderland at the weekend brought his total tally to 17 league goals this season and keeps him in contention for this season’s Golden Boot award.