Ross Barkley may have been Everton's matchwinner in their final home game against Watford but manager Ronald Koeman was in no mood to lavish praise on the midfielder.

Relations between the 23-year-old and his manager have become strained with the England international stalling on signing a new contract.

Koeman has given Barkley until next weekend to tell the club he will be signing the extension on offer or be sold in the summer and even a 25-yard strike to earn a 1-0 win could not improve the Dutchman's demeanour.

"Ross, like most of the players, did better in the second half and scored a great goal and that is what you like from players like Ross who have that talent and quality," said the Dutchman.

Asked whether he expected more from Barkley, Koeman added: "It is not the time now to talk individually about a player. If you have followed me during this season I think you know the answer.

"We can continue with questions (on his future) but I have told my story. We will see.

"The goal was good. I think the first half we had not that aggression up front - not by Rom (Romelu Lukaku), not by Ross. Kevin (Mirallas) yes, (Idrissa) Gana yes, Morgan (Schneiderlin) yes but we missed something in the first half."

A fourth successive defeat, which leaves Watford still one point short of mathematically being safe, frustrated boss Walter Mazzarri.

"We played a good game. We didn't deserve to lose, we deserved at least a draw but the ball doesn't go in," said the Italian, who lost Christian Kabasele to injury before half-time.

"I am also not very happy with the referee (Kevin Friend) because there were two incidents when I didn't agree with his decisions - but I am not happy with how we lost the game.

"You saw we created many chances. I am very angry but I am also angry that we have injured players and keep losing them."