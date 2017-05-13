Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin admits the players want Ross Barkley to stay at the club and he hopes his fellow midfielder makes a good decision about his future.

Barkley has been given until next weekend to agree to the contract extension offered by the Toffees or be sold in the summer as manager Ronald Koeman believes it is not good business to keep a player entering the final year of his deal.

That ultimatum ensured the England international's name earned the headlines ahead of Friday's visit of Watford but his response was equally attention grabbing as he fired home the only goal from 25 yards before performing a knee slide in front of the Gwladys Street End.

At the moment neither side appears to want to make concessions in relation to Barkley's contract impasse but Schneiderlin said the squad were united in their opinion.

“We know the contract is between him and the club but what we can say is he is still working hard, has a good attitude and is very happy in the dressing room," he told Press Association Sport.

“We will see what is going to happen. We can't say too much on whether he will sign the contract or not - we want him to sign but it is his decision. Hopefully he will make a good one by signing the contract.”

Who could leave Everton this summer?







6 show all Who could leave Everton this summer?









1/6 Romelu Lukaku The club’s record signing and major asset. Lukaku has openly admitted a desire to play Champions League football and his form in the mid-part of the season suggested he is at that level. Everton, plainly, are not. Neither are Manchester United or his former club Chelsea, but both are of that pedigree and their names have routinely been mentioned in connection with the Belgium international. Getty

2/6 John Stones Those £40million-plus price tags seem like relics of a distant past. Stones’ form is poor, his confidence shot but the potential is clear. Martinez’s dismissal may be exactly what the ball-playing centre-back needed, as the Spaniard seemed to reluctant change his flamboyant (often too flamboyant) style. The 21-year-old could find that Martinez’s replacement offers the guidance he needs or, like last summer, he could look to seek it out elsewhere. Getty

3/6 Ross Barkley Barkley, more so than a lot of other players at Goodison, has looked disillusioned during Martinez’s recent dark days. He has almost taken the Toffees’ poor form personally, having to be reminded that supporters were not booing him after the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester United. Like Stones, his talent is undeniable, but application can sometimes be lacking. Manchester City and Chelsea have both been mentioned as potential destinations in the past – could this be the summer where he up sticks? Getty

4/6 Seamus Coleman Coleman’s stock was high after Martinez’s debut season, when he chipped in with seven goals from his marauding full-back position. That valuable source of scoring has dried up of late, with the Republic of Ireland international notching just once this campaign. Manchester United are probably not in the market anymore but considering Coleman’s slight downturn, Everton could look to sell and one team may have a relative bargain on their hands. Getty

5/6 Brendan Galloway Impressive when handed a first team opportunity earlier this season, Galloway is youngster who should have a long and successful career in the game. He would be a prize for any club and the Toffees would be daft to listen to offers. Getty

6/6 Gerard Deulofeu Another talented youngster, yet more temperamental. Single-handedly dragged his side back into last month’s FA Cup semi-final, the La Masia graduate is a winger of genuine promise who may struggle without a fellow Catalan in the dugout. Getty

Schneiderlin has only played with Barkley for four months having arrived from Manchester United in January but he has no doubts about the 23-year-old's quality or his potential to improve.

“I am very happy to play with him. He is a very good player with a good attitude, he works very hard every day to be a better player and he has great quality," the Frenchman added.

“He is still young and he progresses week in, week out - and he can continue progressing.”

Schneiderlin left United in January to join Everton ( Getty )

Barkley's future is not the only one in doubt, with striker Romelu Lukaku already attracting interest from a host of clubs after telling Everton he will not sign the lucrative deal they have offered him to extend his contract beyond its remaining two years.

While Koeman has been less outspoken on the Belgium international's position the club face the prospect of battling to hold on to the Premier League's top scorer this season during the summer.

Schneiderlin admits he and his team-mates can do little to influence the situation.

However, the 27-year-old is confident the club are fully prepared for all eventualities if the worst does happen and one or both depart in the coming months.

Koeman has urged Barkley to sign a new deal (Getty)



“I think the team and the players like Rom and Ross very much," he said.

“We know they are doing very well and the football club loves them but after that it is between them and the club.

“We can't control this, we can only control ourselves and the rest is not up to us.

“I am sure the club has a plan A, plan B and plan C.”