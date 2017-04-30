Arguably the final acid test for Chelsea this season is a trip to Goodison Park on Sunday to face Everton. In a hugely consequential day, Tottenham also host north London rivals Arsenal a few hours after Chelsea kick-off. Chelsea dispatched Everton 5-0 at Stamford Bridge in November, but Ronald Koeman’s side have improved considerably since then and have all but sewn up a place in next season’s Europa League.

Follow all of the live with our Premier League live blog below...

What time does it start?

Everton vs Chelsea kicks off at 14:05 on Sunday 30th April.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports 1 from 14:05. Highlights will be shown at 22:30 on Sky Sports 1.

It’s a big game for…

Romelu Lukaku: Speculation linking Lukaku with his former club Chelsea refuses to subside, and while the 23-year-old Belgian refuses to rule out a move, it is only likely to intensify as the summer months approach. Lukaku has scored 24 Premier League goals this season and is a very short favourite to win the Golden Boot.

Weird stat…

Chelsea have scored 80 Premier League goals against Everton. Only against Tottenham (92) have Chelsea scored more.

Remember when…

Daniel Sturridge scored the winning goal in the 116th minute of a league cup tie in the 2011/12 season for a Chelsea outfit which included Josh McEachran, Ross Turnbull, Florent Malouda and Alex. Not quite as niche as David Moyes’ Everton side which boasted Diniyar Bilyaletdinov and the lesser spotted Denis Stracqualursi.

Player to watch…

Eden Hazard: The Belgian has scored five goals in his last five games in all competitions, including goals against Manchester City and Tottenham. With 15 in total this term, Hazard has put the misery of last season behind him. He also scored twice in Chelsea’s demolition job on Everton in November.

Past three-meetings…

Chelsea 5 (Hazard x2, Alonso, Costa, Pedro) Everton 0, Premier League, November 2016

​Everton 2 (Lukaku x2) Chelsea 0, FA Cup, March 2016

Chelsea 3 (Terry, Costa, Fabregas) Everton 3 (Terry OG, Mirallas, Funes Mori), Premier League, January 2016

Form guide…

Everton: WLDWWD

Chelsea: LWWLWW

Odds…

Everton to win: 27/10

Chelsea to win: 26/25

Draw: 13/5

(Odds provided by 888 sport)