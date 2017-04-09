Everton are looking to regain some form after last weekend’s derby defeat to Liverpool as they push to finish the season among the European places.

They face Leicester, who are continuing their resurgence under Craig Shakespeare and can even move into the top half of the Premier League table with a win.

When is it?

Kick-off is at 4pm on Sunday 9 April, at Goodison Park.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown on Sky Sports 1 with coverage starting from 3.30pm. Or you can follow all the action on The Independent’s live blog above.

It’s a big game for…

Jamie Vardy. The England striker has fit form again and it’s coincided with Leicester moving up the table. Vardy has scored in each of his last three Leicester City games and will need to continue that run if he is to outshine the league’s top scorer Romelu Lukaku.

Last three meetings…

Everton 1 Leicester 2, FA Cup, January 2017

Leicester 0 Everton 2, Premier League, December 2016

Leicester 3 Everton 1, Premier League, May 2016

Form guide…

Everton: WLWWLD

Leicester: WWWWWW

Odds…





Everton: 13/18

Leicester: 19/5

Draw: 56/19