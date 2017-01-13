Everton face Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, with both teams looking to close gaps at the top of the table, Guardiola’s men have fallen off the pace somewhat, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham leapfrogging them with City seven points off the league leaders.

Everton come into the game looking to make up a huge nine point deficit on Manchester United, who face Liverpool later in the day.

It’s a big game for…

Pep Guardiola. A defeat here would open a can of worms for the Spaniard, not only would be lose ground in the title race, but might even fan the flames about his struggles in English football and might also allow Everton a foot in on the top four.

Weird stat…

Manchester City missed two penalties last time out against Everton, with Phil Jagielka and Maarten Stekelenburg conceding and saving them both, respectfully.

Remember when…

As mentioned above, the Dutch keeper somehow managed to absolve Phil Jagielka of giving away two penalties, by saving them both from De Bruyne and Aguero, helping Everton to claim a 1-1 draw.

Player to watch…

Raheem Sterling. Hugely troubling for the Everton backline in the reverse fixture, he has been involved in nine goals for the club, scoring five and assisting four.

Past three meetings…

Manchester City 1 (Nolito) Everton 1 (Lukaku) Etihad Stadium, October 2016.

Manchester City 3 (Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Aguero) Everton 1 (Barkley) Etihad Stadium, January 2016

Manchester City 0 Everton 0 Etihad Stadium, January 2016

Form guide…

Everton: WLWDWL

Manchester City: WWWLWW

Vital information…

Kick off time: 13:30

TV: Sky Sports 1

Odds…

Everton to win: 16/5

Manchester City to win: 17/20

Draw: 19/10

(Odds provided by BetVictor)