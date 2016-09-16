A look ahead to the Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.

Ronald Koeman's Everton sit third in the Premier League, joint with Chelsea on 10 points. Koeman will believe his side can continue their unbeaten streak at Goodison Park this weekend after a convincing 3-0 victory on Monday.

Newly promoted Middlesbrough, on the other hand, have only won once in their last six and come into this Premier League clash having lost 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace last weekend.

It’s a big game for…

Gerard Deulofeu. The Spanish attacking midfielder was brought on for Ross Barkley at half-time on Monday and could have earned himself a spot in Koeman's starting line-up.

Best stat…

Middlesbrough have only won one of the past 10 meetings between the two sides. Their last victory over Everton came in a Premier League clash back in 2006.

Remember when...

Everton came from a goal down to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 in September 2000. Two goals from Francis Jeffers, assisted by Paul Gascoigne, helped the Toffees claim all three points at the Riverside Stadium.

Player to watch…

Romelu Lukaku. The big Belgium centre forward showed just how devastating he can be on his day when he scored a hat-trick against Sunderland on Monday night.

Under Koeman, we could see Lukaku rise to the heights that he has shown glimpses of throughout his career.

Predicted line-ups...

Stekelenburg, Baines, Williams, Jagielka, Coleman, Barry, Gueye, Deulofeu, Mirallas, Bolasie, Lukaku.

Valdés, Friend, Gibson, Ayala, Barragán, Roon, Clayton, Downing, Ramírez, Stuani, Negredo.

Past three meetings...

Sunderland 0, Everton 2 (Deulofeu, Lukaku)

League Cup, December 2015.

Everton 2 (Fellaini, Saha), Sunderland 1 (Wheater)

FA Cup, March 2009.

Sunderland 0, Everton 1 (Cahill)

Premier League, 2008.

Form guide…

Everton: WDWWWW

Middlesbrough: DDWLDL

Vital information…

KICK-OFF TIME: 5.30pm

TV: BT Sport 1

Odds…

Everton: 3/4

Middlesbrough: 49/10

DRAW: 14/5