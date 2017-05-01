Former Everton and Arsenal striker Francis Jeffers has agreed to fight ex-Liverpool midfielder David Thompson in a charity boxing match.

Thompson played for Liverpool for four years between 1996 and 2000 and came up against Jeffers on a number of occasions during the striker’s four years at Goodison Park.

The pair will face off at the Camp and Furnace in Liverpool after Olympic gold medal-winning boxer Derry Mathews made the announcement on Twitter.

He said: “Delighted that Franny Jeffers will be fighting David Thompson on are CampandFurnace charity show ex Everton v Liverpool who's going to win?”

Jeffers played 60 times for Everton before moving to Arsenal in a £10m deal in 2001 before also having short-term spells at Charlton, Blackburn, Sheffield Wednesday, Accrington Stanley and Motherwell – as well as Australian side Newcastle Jets and Malta’s Floriana.

He is now an academy coach with the Toffees, while Thompson is a radio pundit on BBC Merseyside.