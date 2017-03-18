After last week's slim-line schedule, the Premier League is back with a full complement of fixtures.

If your fantasy team had a week to forget thanks to the FA Cup quarter-finals, this week is the week to claw some points back. Ensure your team is at full strength by considering these transfers for this forthcoming round of fixtures.

Jermain Defoe

The Sunderland striker earned an England call-up from manager Gareth Southgate on Thursday, for the first time since his appearing against Chile in 2013.

The 34-year-old is currently Sunderland’s main source for goals and is holding his own in the race for the Premier League’s Golden Boot award with 14, only five goals away from front-runners Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku.

Sunderland take on Burnley at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, a side that has struggled to get a single away win this season. An energised and invigorated Defoe could be just what Sunderland and your team need this weekend.

Marc Albrighton

As Craig Shakespeare continues to breathe new life into Leicester. The champions are unbeaten since he took the reins, and the victory over Sevilla in midweek has returned the whole of Leicester to dreamland.

If you’re in search for a cheap midfielder to free the finances for a big-money singing, Marc Albrighton is your man. The winger is known to stretch defences and regularly finds himself in the box when it matters.

At a price of just £4.9m, he could be what your team has been waiting for.

Heung-Min Son

With Harry Kane out injured and Vincent Janssen struggling to find his feet in the Tottenham team, there is an opportunity for Heung-Min Son to step up and improve his current return of three assists and an impressive seven goals.

The South Korean scored an over-the-shoulder volley against Millwall in the FA Cup last weekend and will be determined to prove to Mauricio Pochettino that he can be relied on in Kane's absence. It should be a tough affair against Southampton but if Tottenham are to stay second in the table, Son will be one who holds the key.

Manolo Gabbiadini

A player who could ruin Tottenham’s day is the impressive Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini. The Italian striker, who will only cost you £6.8m, recently became the third player in Premier League history to score in each of his first four appearances, following in the footsteps of Mick Quinn and Diego Costa. He is a must-have.

Gabbiadini has shown he can score all types of goals from running off the defender, to smashing one at the near post, to the neat swivelled finish in the EFL Cup final against Manchester United. If you’re in search for a forward on a budget, Gabbiadini is your man.

Yohan Cabaye

Yohan Cabaye would have been a must-have at the start of the season, but as Crystal Palace started to fall down the table, the influential midfielder struggled too. Palace's form has picked up recently and as they prepare to face Watford at Selhurst Park on Saturday, Cabaye will be central to their chances of picking up three points.

The 31-year-old has started to regain some form with two assists in his last two games in the victories against Middlesborough and West Bromwich.

Marco Alonso

For those of you whose defences need bolstering, Marcos Alonso is the one to go for. Any wing-back is a sensible choice when selecting an effective fantasy backline, with their ability to register assists and even the odd goal.

Alonso has provided an attacking threat all season long and will be heading to Stoke this weekend, where Chelsea will be confident in holding out a rather indifferent front-line. A clean sheet is on the cards.