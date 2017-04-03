Just as one fantasy football gameweek ends, another seems to begin.

The forthcoming midweek round of Premier League fixtures presents an opportunity for dedicated fantasy managers to pick up more points, while casual players risk being caught by surprise.

So, who are the best options heading into gameweek 31 and how many of them are in your team?



Alexis Sanchez

Even though Sanchez did not have the best of afternoons against Manchester City on Sunday, he is about to see a groundswell of fantasy managers draft him into their line-ups.

West Ham United visit the Emirates on Wednesday night and will hope to avoid a repeat of the 5-1 defeat they suffered at the London Stadium earlier this season, when Sanchez eviscerated them.

The Chilean’s fixtures over the next four gameweeks are favourable, too. The one concern is Arsene Wenger’s decision to shunt Sanchez out to the left wing, with Danny Welbeck preferred in a central role.

Jamie Vardy

Vardy is in a rich vein of form (Getty)



Top of our scout picks in gameweek 30, Vardy put fears that he would struggle against a packed defence to bed and duly delivered with a goal against Stoke.

The England international is likely to face a similarly tight backline against Sunderland on Tuesday night, but current form suggests he will return again against the Premier League’s basement club.

Divock Origi

Sadio Mane’s knee injury in the Merseyside derby at the weekend left many fantasy managers entering the transfer market early, and a few more may be tempted by the Liverpool forward’s likely replacement.

Origi scored off the bench on Saturday with a confidence-boosting after a difficult second season in English football. Valued at just £6.1m, with only 3.4 per cent of teams owning him and up against Bournemouth’s shaky defence, the Belgian could be an excellent ‘differential’ pick.

Wilfred Ndidi

N’Golo Kante may never have been one for big fantasy returns, but his latest replacement at Leicester City seems to have potential.

Ndidi has peppered the opposition’s goal with attempts since arriving from Genk in January and finally beat a goalkeeper at the weekend, opening the scoring against Stoke.

If you are need of a budget midfield option whose ownership is low, look no further than the Nigerian, who’s valued at just £4.9m.

Andrew Robertson

Robertson and Hull stand a decent chance of a clean sheet (Getty)



An option ever since Marco Silva shored up Hull’s defence, Robertson was nevertheless overlooked by many who preferred the set-piece threat of Harry Maguire.

Those who plumped for Robertson were rewarded this weekend, however, when the Scottish full-back grabbed an equaliser against West Ham.

Another goal might be unlikely when he faces Middlesbrough on Wednesday, but chances are that he and Hull team-mates will keep a clean sheet against the top flight’s most impotent attack.

Ben Davies

Another cheap defensive option is Tottenham’s Ben Davies, who has been on fantasy radars ever since Danny Rose’s injury in February.

Many were initially reluctant to invest as they were hoping for a swift Rose recovery, but the England international remains sidelined.

Davies, meanwhile, has returned clean sheet after clean sheet, playing his part in the Premier League’s best defence. On Wednesday, he travels to his former club, relegation-threatened Swansea City.