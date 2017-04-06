The gameweeks keep coming thick and fast, meaning plenty of fantasy football points for managers who are paying close attention.

Two of our six picks scored last time out, Jamie Vardy and Divock Origi making good on our promise, but Alexis Sanchez let us down.

Our defensive choices were disappointing too, with neither Andrew Robertson or Ben Davies earning themselves a clean sheet, but hopefully some of you spotted our reference to Harry Maguire's aerial threat and acted on it.

So, looking ahead to gameweek 31, who are the best prospects and how many of them are in your team?

Dele Alli

It’s becoming harder and harder to ignore Dele Alli, who has taken on the mantle of being Tottenham’s most consistent attacking presence since Harry Kane’s injury.

A goal and assist late on against Swansea made it five returns in the last five gameweeks, including four goals from midfield. Alli is becoming essential, especially with Watford at home this weekend.

Leroy Sane

If your budget will not quite stretch to Alli, you could consider Leroy Sane, who has looked promising for Manchester City.

The youngster blanked at Chelsea but scored at Arsenal, and the visit of relegation-threatened Hull this weekend presents a chance for more goals, on paper at least.

Sane works as a longer-term option too, with City enjoying a run against some of the top flight’s lesser lights after the Manchester derby.

Ben Gibson

Middlesbrough may not be an attractive prospect at the moment, what with the club seemingly about to slide back into the Championship.

Funnily enough though, the Teessiders may be in line for some fantasy returns over the coming weeks, starting on Saturday with the visit of the Premier League’s worst away team, Burnley.

Boro’s attack is notoriously woeful, but the defence has shown a capacity to be solid. Ben Gibson, who earned himself an England call-up last month, is probably the man to plump for.

Romelu Lukaku

A mainstay in our fantasy picks for the last couple of months, Romelu Lukaku has seen his price drop after doing next to nothing at Anfield and failing to return against Manchester United.

The Belgian returns to Goodison Park this weekend, where he has typically punished struggling sides.

His opponents, Leicester, may be resurgent, but they will also have a Champions League quarter-final on their minds. If you’ve kept hold of Lukaku, your faith should be repaid.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

This weekend’s other big forward option is Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who announced his return from suspension with a point-saving penalty against Everton on Wednesday.

The Swede may frustrate with the number of chances he misses but he also regularly returns, and Manchester United need to beat Sunderland if they still harbour intentions of qualifying for the Champions League through domestic football.

Theo Walcott

While Alexis Sanchez seems to be struggling out on the left flank, Theo Walcott is thriving on Arsenal’s right.

The winger scored his side’s second of the night against West Ham having grabbed the first equaliser in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

Walcott travels to Selhurst Park on Monday night with confidence and will face a Crystal Palace side reeling from their late 3-1 defeat to Southampton.