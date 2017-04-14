After this week’s announcement of all the rescheduled fixtures, fantasy managers can finally start putting their best laid plans together.

Before the forthcoming double-double gameweeks though, there’s the small matter of gameweek 33, which sees a couple of form players come up against leaky defences.

So, who are the best prospects this weekend and how many of them are in your team?

Harry Kane

He served us so well before that injury against Millwall and now, he’s back.

You might usually be wary about bringing in a player lacking match fitness, but when that player is Harry Kane and he’s up against Bournemouth’s notoriously leaky backline, the risk seems worth it.

Kane is relatively sound long-term option too, as we enter the final straight, with a trip to a lowly but in-form Crystal Palace next weekend.

Bear in mind, however, that Tottenham only have two of their last six at home, and those two come against Arsenal and Manchester United.

Romelu Lukaku

Kane’s main rival for the Golden Boot should not be ignored this week either.

Romelu Lukaku has consistently delivered against the lesser lights at Goodison Park and this weekend, the top-flight’s worst travellers are paying a visit.

Burnley are still winless on the road and Lukaku has his sights on that top scorer’s prize. One word of warning, though.

Sean Dyche’s side kept it surprisingly tight when away to top clubs this season, so do not expect too many goals.

Wilfried Zaha

Zaha has been in scincillating form for Palace (Getty)



It is hard to ignore Crystal Palace at the moment, particularly the in-form Wilfried Zaha.

The former Manchester United winger comes into this week on the back of two goals and three assists in his last five appearances, including two assists in Monday’s brilliant defeat of Arsenal.

This weekend, they face Leicester City, who may well have one eye on Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Atletico Madrid.

Wayne Hennessey

Staying with Palace, if you are in need of an option between the sticks, you could do much worse than Wayne Hennessey.

The £4.3m ‘stopper has kept four clean sheets in his last six and picked up valuable bonus points along the way, thanks to the sheer number of saves he is making.

Again, with Leicester perhaps focused on their coming quarter-final, one would expect Palace to maintain their recent defensive solidity, which means more points for Hennessey.

Erik Pieters

Stoke's Erik Pieters should earn a clean sheet against Hull (Getty)



Defensively, Stoke’s Erik Pieters looks a decent option.

Though the Potters have struggled to keep clean sheets of late, Hull City are no great shakes on the road.

Marco Silva’s sage stewardship has only really improved the Tigers’ home form and they’ll have their eye on next week’s meeting with Sunderland at the KCOM Stadium as a better opportunity for three points.

Dele Alli

Another Tottenham player, yes, but Mauricio Pochettino’s side are simply the only team many fantasy managers trust at the moment.

Dele Alli is their prize fantasy asset. The 21-year-old is Fantasy Premier League’s most popular midfielder, so not a niche choice, but there’s a reason why so many managers have him.

Alli has been brilliant since stepping into the void left by Kane last month and Bournemouth presents a chance for him to extend his scoring run to three matches.