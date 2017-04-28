One gameweek ends, another begins. Most fantasy managers will be glad to see the back of a week which offered slim pickings, despite the doubles.

This week, though, is not much better, with in-form strikers coming up against stiff defences.

Even so, we've taken a look at some of this weekend's best prospects. How many of them are in your team?

Harry Kane

Only an assist at Selhurst Park in midweek for Harry Kane, but who would bet against him in a north London derby?

Once on Arsenal’s books, Kane has scored five in four games against Tottenham’s cross-city rivals, including that brilliant, curling effort at White Hart Lane last season.

If you are still in the hunt for a high rank, you cannot really afford to ignore the game’s third-highest owned frontman.

Manolo Gabbiadini

Gabbiadini bagged an assist at the Bridge ( Getty )

Cruelly cut down after making an explosive start to life in the Premier League, Southampton’s Manolo Gabbiadini is starting to play his way back into form.

The January acquisition from Napoli registered an assist in his side’s 4-2 defeat to Chelsea on Tuesday night and has a chance to return the scoresheet against Marco Silva’s Hull City, who tend not to travel well.

Benik Afobe

Josh King has been a regular in our fantasy picks for a few months now, but for those looking for another route into Bournemouth’s frontline, Benik Afobe is the way to go.

The ex-Arsenal striker has returned in three of his last four gameweeks, with a goal in the victory over Middlesbrough last time out.

A trip to bottom-of-the-pile Sunderland awaits this weekend, with Stoke City (H), Burnley (H) and Leicester City (A) to follow.

Eric Bailly

The most reliable way into Manchester United’s dependable backline is Eric Bailly, with the Ivorian being one of the few members of Jose Mourinho’s squad who seems to be rotation-proof.

Indeed, with Chris Smalling and Phil Jones still sidelined, Mourinho has no choice but to play the £30million summer signing from Villarreal.

While Bailly does not offer much in terms of attacking returns, four consecutive clean sheets are more than convincing. Swansea City should not threaten his chances of a fifth on their trip to Old Trafford.

Marko Arnautovic

Arnautovic has a strong scoring record at the bet365 Stadium ( Getty )

A bit of a risk, but the Marko Arnautovic has looked lively in recent weeks, especially at the bet365.

The Austrian has scored three in last four home games, but two of those came against Middlesbrough way back at the start of March.

Nevertheless, a visit from West Ham United’s leaky defence promises much, as does Arnautovic’s trip down to Bournemouth next week.

Wayne Hennessey

The Crystal Palace goalkeeper makes our picks for the second time in three weeks, despite failing to keep out Liverpool and Tottenham in his side’s double gameweek.

Why? The visit of Burnley to any ground is good news for the home side’s defence, and Sean Dyche’s goal-shy side are tumbling down the table.