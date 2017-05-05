The business end of the Premier League season is approaching, where fantasy rankings are won and lost. The next two weeks will prove pivotal to the hopes of many managers as both are 'double gameweeks'.

This weekend, Arsenal and Southampton are the teams who play twice, facing Manchester United and Liverpool respectively before playing each other at St Mary’s on Wednesday night.

There is also an early deadline to watch out for. Managers have until 7.00pm on Friday to select their sides, with West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur kicking off an hour later.

So, who are the best scout picks this week and how many of them are in your team?

Alexis Sanchez

He is an expensive and out-of-form asset with two fixtures that are by no means easy, but Alexis Sanchez plays twice and will be this week’s most-captained player.

You could be forgiven for being sensible and going without the Chilean, who has shown little sign of playing his way out of the slump he has been in, but it is a risk.

Sanchez could explode at any minute and has another double to come next week against more favourable opposition. It is a tough call, but we are backing him.

Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus is likely to lead City's line for the remainder of the season (Getty)



His season looked to be over after that metatarsal injury at Bournemouth back in February, but Gabriel Jesus returned with a goal at Middlesbrough last weekend.

Sergio Aguero’s own injury problems mean that Jesus is likely to lead Pep Guardiola’s frontline for the remainder of the season and though the Brazilian’s recent layoff is a concern, he looks dangerous.

Manchester City’s final four games are enticing and include three consecutive home fixtures, starting with this weekend’s visit from Crystal Palace.

Eden Hazard

If City’s fixtures are good, Chelsea’s are arguably even better. They too have three home games left, Antonio Conte’s side is full of fantasy options and struggling Middlesbrough travel down to Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Diego Costa may tempt some, as could Pedro but the outstanding candidate is unquestionably Eden Hazard, who has regularly returned on home soil this season.

The Belgian scored in Chelsea’s last home game, the 4-2 defeat of Southampton, and followed that up with a goal at Goodison Park last weekend.

Ryan Bertrand

Ryan Bertrand plays twice this week with Southampton (Getty)



Southampton play twice this week and, like Arsenal, have a double next week too but the south coast outfit are hardly brimming with fantasy options.

Manolo Gabbiadini disappointed many last time out and Dusan Tadic perpetually frustrates, so perhaps a defender is the way to go.

Maya Yoshida and Jack Stephens have been picking up points recently, but for those who want to retain a decent attacking threat, Ryan Bertrand always offers the chance of an assist.

Josh King

The Bournemouth forward has been an essential pick for a couple of months now and his excellent form shows little sign of letting up.

What’s more, Josh King should start up front this weekend following Benik Afobe’s injury last time out at Sunderland.

King struck late on the relegated the Black Cats last weekend and could show the same killer instinct against a safe, mid-table Stoke City. Mark Hughes’ side have won just once in their last eight games.

Tom Heaton

Talking of sides who are safe and mid-table, West Bromwich Albion have enjoyed such security for a few months now.

The Baggies travel to Burnley this weekend with a pitiful record in front of goal, having failed to score in their last five games.

All this points to a late renaissance for Tom Heaton, one of this season’s fantasy success stories.

Interest in the Burnley ‘keeper has cooled a bit in recent months, but his side’s strength against fellow lesser lights at home suggest clean sheet points are coming.