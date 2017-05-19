It all comes down to this, the final weekend of the fantasy Premier League season, and unlike in real life, there is plenty to play for.

This last round of fixtures follows a bumper week for many managers, with several fantasy favourites scoring big returns across two fixtures.

Harry Kane, Alexis Sanchez and Gabriel Jesus all served their owners well, with an outstanding 31-point haul from the Tottenham Hotspur frontman being the top score of the penultimate round.

The season’s final weekend is always a difficult one to predict, but there are several options that catch the eye.

Here are our final half-dozen tips for the season…

Harry Kane

Impossible to overlook after his performance at the King Power. Harry Kane may have bagged four against Leicester, but his appetite has not been satisfied.

“I'm not resting on my laurels, and I'll go to Hull looking to get four more hopefully,” he told reporters after the final whistle, which is exactly what his fantasy owners want to hear.

Hull, of course, are down and though Marco Silva’s outfit were quite formidable at home until recently, there is little to suggest that they will be able to resist Tottenham’s brilliant attack.

Philippe Coutinho

Let’s start by looking at the few teams who have something to play for in the final round of fixtures.

Liverpool will qualify for the Champions League if they beat a relegated Middlesbrough on Sunday and after his showing at the London Stadium last week, Philippe Coutinho is hard to ignore.

The Brazilian has not been the most consistent of fantasy assets, recently, blanking twice before his haul against West Ham, but he and his team-mates will be eager to put Steve Agnew’s side to bed early on Sunday.

Alexis Sanchez

Sanchez has given Arsenal a chance of top-four (Getty)



Arsenal will be looking to capitalise if Liverpool slip up and Alexis Sanchez is the main reason why they remain in contention for a Champions League spot.

It was likely for Arsene Wenger’s men until the 72nd minute against Sunderland on Wednesday, when the Chilean finally managed to put the ball past an impressive Jordan Pickford.

Sanchez went on to score another, meaning he has returned a total of 38 points in his last two gameweeks; prolific form that he has every reason to maintain going into the final weekend.

John Terry

The other 37 weeks of the season, John Terry would be nowhere near this list.

Yet on the final weekend, ahead of his last Chelsea appearance, in a home banker at Stamford Bridge, he makes it.

Terry started and scored in the win over Watford on Monday night and, while Antonio Conte’s selection is something of a lottery with the FA Cup final on the horizon, his club captain is perhaps the most likely player to be named on the teamsheet for Sunderland’s visit.

Could he also, given the occasion, be on penalties?

Tom Heaton

Heaton may keep one of the weekend's few clean sheets (Getty)



A candidate for the fantasy team of the season, Tom Heaton has an opportunity to cement his place with a clean sheet against West Ham United.

Burnley have been defensively dependable at Turf Moor this term, with their goalkeeper often picking up save points if not keeping the opposition out.

The visit of Slaven Bilic’s goal-shy Hammers should be cheap beer for the Clarets and on a weekend when the goals often fly in, Heaton is our best chance of shut-out.

Jamie Vardy

After a return to form, Jamie Vardy has hit a little rough patch, with no goals in his last three.

That being said, two of those blanks came against Manchester City and Tottenham, while he registered two assists in the other.

Bournemouth travel to the King Power on the final day and Eddie Howe’s side are not known for their defensive solidity.

His selection is a risk but a calculated one which could come off.