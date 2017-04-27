Five things we learned as 10-man United hang on against City in the Manchester derby

Youth vs experience

The Manchester derby at the Etihad was the biggest game of the Premier League season for both United and City but Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola reacted to it in different ways. Guardiola, whose side started in the box seat, decided to bring in age and experience, with Yaya Toure, Aleksandar Kolarov, Vincent Kompany and Pablo Zabaleta all starting. Mourinho, on the other hand, who has been criticised for not trusting youth in the past, went with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in attack, despite derby veteran Wayne Rooney sitting on the bench. It shows, if nothing more, that Guardiola is in desperate need of strengthening his squad.

1/23 Manchester derby player ratings We run the rule over the two teams. AFP/Getty Images

2/23 Claudio Bravo - 6 out of 10 A typically erratic performance. Came haring off his line to pat a cross down directly into the path of a United attacker in the first-half. Subbed late on with an apparent hamstring injury. Getty Images

3/23 Pablo Zabaleta - 6 out of 10 Twice skinned by Rashford. But like Kolarov on the opposite flank, did well going forward. Getty Images

4/23 Vincent Kompany - 7 out of 10 An assured performance from City's captain. Coped well against the pace of Rashford and made a couple of important blocks, too. Getty Images

5/23 Nicolas Otamendi - 6 out of 10 Struggled desperately against Rashford's pace. But impressed in possession and looks a far better player when sat alongside Kompany. AFP/Getty Images

6/23 Aleksander Kolarov - 7 out of 10 Looked shaky when defending but did well going forward. Had a couple of good long-range shots and his crosses into the box were deadly. Getty Images

7/23 Yaya Toure - 6 out of 10 Performed better than Fernandinho and did well when in possession. But neither side truly won the midfield battle. Getty Images

8/23 Fernandinho - 5 out of 10 A poor performance from the Brazilian. Made a number of unnecessary fouls and - remarkably - failed to make a single tackle all evening. AFP/Getty Images

9/23 Raheem Sterling - 6 out of 10 Lively throughout but spurned a couple of good opportunities. Guilty of nervously shooting on goal when played through in the first-half. Getty Images

10/23 Kevin de Bruyne - 7 out of 10 A fine performance from the Belgian. Dominated Herrera, made life difficult for Carrick and Fellaini and was unlucky not to score with a couple of powerful long-range drives. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Leroy Sane - 6 out of 10 Looked dangerous with the ball at his feet and had the better of Valencia. But drifted out of the game in the second-half. Getty Images

12/23 Sergio Aguero - 7 out of 10 One of City's best players and impressed with his direct running, although should have done better given the number of chances he had. Getty Images

13/23 David de Gea - 7 out of 10 Made a number of smart stops as City peppered him with shots from all over the place. Getty Images

14/23 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Sloppy in possession. Barely ventured forward all evening. Getty Images

15/23 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 One of United's better players. Dealt with the pace of Sane well and could be seen beckoning Valencia and Blind into position throughout the night. Getty Images

16/23 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Given the tough task of marking Aguero. Failed to keep the Argentinian quiet and his positioning left a lot to be desired. Getty Images

17/23 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10 Had a tough evening. His problems largely stemmed from his insistence at staying in a deep position, meaning he was frequently isolated by City's attack. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Michael Carrick- 6 out of 10 At 35, it's not surprising that he struggled playing in a three-man midfield up against the pace of Sterling and De Bruyne. Largely solid but left for dead by the latter on two occasions in particular. Man Utd via Getty Images

19/23 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 Made twice as many tackles in the middle of the park as any of his United colleagues. But was then sent off in utterly farcical circumstances, completely losing his head and making life difficult for his team-mates late on. Getty Images

20/23 Ander Herrera - 6 out of 10 Occasionally guilty of over-playing the ball in his own half. Also missed United's best chance of the match when he met Rashford's deep free-kick at the back post, only to head wide. Getty Images

21/23 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 6 out of 10 A very quiet night for Mkhitaryan. Like Martial, worked hard and dropped deep when needed, but did little of merit offensively. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Anthony Martial - 7 out of 10 A hard-working display from the Frenchman. Had a fine run forward early on and was always willing to drop deep to lend a hand to his defence. AFP/Getty Images

23/23 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Terrorised the City defence with his pace and willingness to run at his man. But ultimately starved of service and given little to work with. AFP/Getty Images

Thanks for the memories, Wayne

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic out injured, Mourinho put his faith in Martial, Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan over the United and England captain. Much of the build-up of Sky Sports’ coverage was based around Rooney and it looks increasingly like this will be his last-ever Manchester derby. He will leave great memories of it behind – namely that overhead kick – but the writing is on the wall. Ironically, breaking Sir Bobby Charlton’s goalscoring record was probably the act that sealed the decision to let him go in the summer, as he has now achieved he can at the club.

Wayne Rooney looks like he has played his last Manchester derby ( Getty )

Rashford loves a derby

He quite likes playing up against Nicolas Otamendi doesn’t he? Rashford has been in scintillating form coming into the derby without scoring too many goals and he gave the Argentine a torrid time right from the outset. As early as 12 minutes in Otamendi decided the best course of action for stopping the teenager was to illegally block his runs and give him the odd kick, but even that didn’t stop him. One of Rashford’s stand-out moments was his delightful little flick around the City defender before collecting the ball on the other side to have a free run at goal. He faded somewhat in the second half as United allowed City to dominate and looked frustrated at his lack of service, but he did not stop working for a second.

(AFP/ Getty Images)

Atkinson takes Toure’s advice

In the aftermath of City crashing out of the FA Cup at the semi-final stage, Toure suggested that the Manchester derby should be played without a referee, such was his frustration with the officials at Wembley. Well Yaya, it appeared that you got your wish. Martin Atkinson ignored foul after foul during the game, especially in the first half when he was clearly trying to allow the game to flow. Otamendi, in particular, was lucky to escape an early yellow card, while Rashford, Martial and Sterling were all ignored when clearly blocked or tripped up. Only when Ander Herrera and Fernandinho squared up to each other did the referee finally blow his whistle, but both sides will feel aggrieved with how this fixture was governed, particularly in the first 45. He did get the Marouane Fellaini sending off absolutely spot-on, however, and, credit to Atkinson, defused the situation expertly.

Referee Martin Atkinson let a number of fouls go during the game ( Getty )

Champions League pendulum

Herrera said at the start of the week that whoever won the derby would secure their top-four finish so a draw is not really what either side wanted, although Liverpool will be the most pleased. The Champions League picture is no clearer than it was at the start of play but City will certainly be the happier of the two. United’s have the much harder run-in, facing both Arsenal and Tottenham in north London, as well as fighting to win the Europa League. You can’t help but feel that only a win on Thursday night would have persuaded Mourinho a top-four finish is the best chance of Champions League football. Surely he will go all out in the Europa League now instead.