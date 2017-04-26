A shiny new Palace

Sam Allardyce took over a Crystal Palace side staring down the barrel of relegation and after two months in the job it looked like even the great escape artist himself wouldn’t be able to save the south London club. But something has changed at Selhurst Park – the thatch has been lit. Palace, in recent weeks, have gained maximum points from Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool and while they are still only seven points clear of danger, they would have been planning for life in the Championship by now if results were decided on paper.

1/22 Wayne Hennessey – 6 out of 10 Aside from Eriksen’s screamer, the 30-year-old looked alert today and made a handful of top saves. Getty Images

2/22 Joel Ward – 6 out of 10 Ward pressed forward well today and this provided more width to Palace’s attack going forward. Getty Images

3/22 Martin Kelly – 5 out of 10 Caught out of position at times and failed to clear the danger when it was required on several occasions. Getty Images

4/22 Mamadou Sakho – 7 out of 10 The defender's performance was oozing confidence and belief. He had full control of Kane, until he had to leave the pitch due to injury. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Jeff Schlupp – 5 out of 10 He tackled well at times, but aside from that he failed to provide any impetus going forward for Palace. Getty Images

6/22 Luka Milivojevic – 6 out of 10 His experience of the game was evident tonight – he was reading the game well and inviting fouls from the frustrated Spurs side. Getty Images

7/22 Jason Puncheon – 5 out of 10 It was a mediocre display today. He was challenging well, but was wasteful in possession at times. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 James McArthur – 6 out of 10 McArthur was always trying to make space and provide an option when his side were in possession. Tackled well, too. Getty Images

9/22 Wilfried Zaha – 7 out of 10 The 24-year-old was certainly Palace’s biggest impact today. He looked lethal when he was picking up the ball and just charging at the Spurs defence. Getty Images

10/22 Andros Townsend – 7 out of 10 He was energetic, confident and causing problems when he was running at the Tottenham defenders. Getty Images

11/22 Christian Benteke – 6 out of 10 He was the target man today for Allardyce’s side today, but he failed to make a proper impact as he did not see enough of the ball. AFP/Getty Images

12/22 Hugo Lloris – 6 out of 10 A lack of activity in the Spurs box made this a very straight forward evening for Lloris. Getty Images

13/22 Kyle Walker – 4 out of 10 His movement was impressive. Aside from that, it’s hard to find something positive to say. His crosses were weak and his shots were dismal. Getty Images

14/22 Eric Dier – 6 out of 10 Dier defended cleverly and pressed up the field well, which provided the midfielders with another outlet and option. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Toby Alderweireld – 5 out of 10 An unusually lacklustre display today from Alderweireld, who continued to waste possession and make questionable decisions. AFP/Getty Images

16/22 Jan Vertonghen – 7 out of 10 Vertonghen stands his ground well and makes attacking almost impossible for the opposition when he is performing like this. Getty Images

17/22 Ben Davies – 6 out of 10 Davies was pushing up well and using the width of the pitch to his sides advantage. An all round disciplined display. Getty Images

18/22 Victor Wanyama – 5 out of 10 He was lucky not to see a second yellow, but aside from that it was a positive display. He was pinging the ball around well and tackling hard. Getty Images

19/22 Mousa Dembele – 7 out of 10 He was running the midfield prior to his substitution. Dembele looked energetic and he asserted his dominance in the early stages of the fixture. Getty Images

20/22 Christian Eriksen – 8 out of 10 Eriksen’s goal was simply sublime and his moment of magic is what secured the three points for Pochettino’s men. AFP/Getty Images

21/22 Dele Alli – 5 out of 10 The youngster was somewhat invisible in the first half and it failed to improve in the second half. His frustration was evident when he was subbed off. He did not look happy. Getty Images

22/22 Harry Kane – 6 out of 10 The Spurs main man was marked out of the game in the early stages, but the exit of Sakho gave him more time on the ball. He was creating chances, but just failed to convert. Getty Images

Sakho the foundations of the house that Sam built

Jurgen Klopp may never take Mamadou Sakho back to Liverpool, but there will be a number of clubs having a look at the Frenchman this summer. Since his move to Selhurst Park, he has gone from court jester at the Reds to defensive general, and Palace has reaped its rewards no end. In his seven appearance before Wednesday night’s game against Spurs, Sakho had inspired the Eagles to four clean sheets – one of which was against Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and co. Palace should, and probably will, break the bank to keep him but Allardyce won’t be the only person who has noticed the impact he has had on Palace’s resurgence. His injury – which looked serious – is very, very cruel.

(AFP/ Getty Images)

Spurs suffering an FA Cup hangover

After continuing both their awful record at Wembley and in FA Cup semi-finals with the defeat to Chelsea on the weekend, the first half at Selhurst Park Spurs played exactly like a team with no confidence would play. They looked weak, disjointed, unsure of themselves and a shadow of the side that has been terrorising defences and blunting attacks all season. Palace looked like the side trying to heap the pressure back on the league leaders. A lot of sport is how you react to setbacks and after their momentum-halting setback last weekend, Tottenham were poor and perhaps that is why they often come so close, only to ‘Spurs it up’. The win, no matter how undeserved, will help restore that confidence somewhat.

What’s a Sissoko and how do you use one?

When you spend £30m on a player, especially if it is to break your club transfer record, you can be forgiven if you expect a bit back in return from said player. After 30 appearance and no goals, you can’t help but feel like you’ve overpaid a little and that is surely what Mauricio Pochettino is thinking with Sissoko. Spurs were lifeless in the first half and Sissoko was sent on at half-time more in hope than expectation and did very little to suggest he will be at the club next season. Any takers? No? Good luck shifting this one, Daniel Levy.

Sissoko has had little impact at Spurs since joining last season ( Getty )

Title race really still on?

It’s still all to play for then, right? It was always going to be an uphill task to chase down Chelsea, but with the game reduced to four points again, there’s still a glimmer of hope for Spurs. However, one glance at the remaining fixtures for each of the two title contenders will tell you that the Blues are unlikely to lose again. Tottenham, on the other hand, still have to play both Manchester United and Arsenal before the season’s close. Bigger leads have slipped with fewer games to play, but Antonio Conte’s men are in a very commanding position.