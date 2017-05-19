Manchester United are arguably the biggest club in the world, and their team is stuffed with household names.

But this Sunday Jose Mourinho is set to play a virtually unrecognisable XI for their final league game of the season against Crystal Palace.

"I will bring three or four of the first teamers to play one half each on Sunday," he said. "The only positive is to save my players and give them the best possible conditions to be ready for Wednesday.

“It will be a good occasion for the kids but I repeat the best conditions for a debut is being surrounded by a strong structure. I don't think it's good that there is a such a big difference in quality and strength between the kids and Crystal Palace.

"I prefer to hand debuts to only one young player at a time. That helps them as they come into a strong structure. Of course I spoke with Nicky and his opinion is important. I've been at every game they've played at Old Trafford, I know them."

