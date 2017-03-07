As a player with 177 Premier League goals and 102 assists to his name, it’s safe to say Frank Lampard is a man who knows his football.

Having retired earlier this year, the former Chelsea man has subsequently turned his hand to coaching and punditry, recently appearing on Monday Night Football for West Ham’s home clash with London rivals Chelsea.

Speaking after the visitors’ 2-1 victory, Lampard named his team of the season so far with the likes of Dele Alli and David Luiz receiving particularly high praise from the 38-year-old.

Indeed, Lampard argued that the young Alli is ready on both a physical and technical level to make it on the world stage. The 20-year-old recently shone in Tottenham’s 3-2 victory over Everton, clinching his side’s winning goal to take his tally to 13 this season.

“Technically he is ready for the world stage,” Lampard told Sky Sports.

“Physically he is also sharp and what I loved about his goal from the weekend. The finish was obviously class and that was top draw but the run was the special bit for me. He's got that instinct to sniff out opportunities.

“We're talking about a really young player who is already performing at the top level of the Premier League. If he keeps going like this he's going to have a fantastic career and he really is going to rack up the goals.”

The young England international spearheads a midfield unit that also includes Eden Hazard, Adam Lallana and N'Golo Kante.

Behind this central four, positioned as a diamond, Lampard picked Cesar Azpilicueta, Micheal Keane, David Luiz and Ryan Bertrand.

While Keane may come as a surprise for some, the former England international made a convincing argument for his inclusion in the side.

Keane has impressed Lampard this season (Getty)

“I think we have to give credit to Burnley as a team and to a player who has been let go by a top team and had to go back down the ladder and prove himself,” Lampard said.

“I've seen some games where he has been fantastic this year. He might not be in everyone's team of the year - I could have picked anyone from Chelsea's back three and didn't want to overload with Chelsea - but you have to give respect to young English players who have made a mark in a team that are defending a lot. He has been outstanding.”

With 36 goals between them, Harry Kane and Diego Costa led Lampard's frontline.