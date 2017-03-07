  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

Former Chelsea star Frank Lampard names his team of the season so far

Speaking on Monday Night Football, the former Chelsea man praised the likes of Dele Alli, David Luiz and Michael Keane for their performances throughout the season

Click to follow
The Independent Football

Frank Lampard's team of the season so far

Frank Lampard's team of the season so far

  • 1/11 David de Gea

    Getty

  • 2/11 Cesar Azpilicueta

    Getty

  • 3/11 Michael Keane

    Getty

  • 4/11 David Luiz

    Getty

  • 5/11 Ryan Bertrand

    Getty

  • 6/11 N'Golo Kante

    Getty

  • 7/11 Adam Lallana

    Getty

  • 8/11 Eden Hazard

    Eden Hazard will not be leaving Chelsea this summer, insists Antonio Conte

    Getty

  • 9/11 Dele Alli

    Alli added a third at the death

    Getty

  • 10/11 Harry Kane

    Getty

  • 11/11 Diego Costa

    Costa has 16 goals and five assists to his name this season

    Getty

As a player with 177 Premier League goals and 102 assists to his name, it’s safe to say Frank Lampard is a man who knows his football.

Having retired earlier this year, the former Chelsea man has subsequently turned his hand to coaching and punditry, recently appearing on Monday Night Football for West Ham’s home clash with London rivals Chelsea.

Speaking after the visitors’ 2-1 victory, Lampard named his team of the season so far with the likes of Dele Alli and David Luiz receiving particularly high praise from the 38-year-old.

  • Read more

Costa and Hazard restore Chelsea's 10 point lead at West Ham

Indeed, Lampard argued that the young Alli is ready on both a physical and technical level to make it on the world stage. The 20-year-old recently shone in Tottenham’s 3-2 victory over Everton, clinching his side’s winning goal to take his tally to 13 this season.

“Technically he is ready for the world stage,” Lampard told Sky Sports.

“Physically he is also sharp and what I loved about his goal from the weekend. The finish was obviously class and that was top draw but the run was the special bit for me. He's got that instinct to sniff out opportunities.

“We're talking about a really young player who is already performing at the top level of the Premier League. If he keeps going like this he's going to have a fantastic career and he really is going to rack up the goals.”

The young England international spearheads a midfield unit that also includes Eden Hazard, Adam Lallana and N'Golo Kante.

Behind this central four, positioned as a diamond, Lampard picked Cesar Azpilicueta, Micheal Keane, David Luiz and Ryan Bertrand.

While Keane may come as a surprise for some, the former England international made a convincing argument for his inclusion in the side.

michael-keane.jpg
Keane has impressed Lampard this season (Getty)

“I think we have to give credit to Burnley as a team and to a player who has been let go by a top team and had to go back down the ladder and prove himself,” Lampard said.

“I've seen some games where he has been fantastic this year. He might not be in everyone's team of the year - I could have picked anyone from Chelsea's back three and didn't want to overload with Chelsea - but you have to give respect to young English players who have made a mark in a team that are defending a lot. He has been outstanding.”

With 36 goals between them, Harry Kane and Diego Costa led Lampard's frontline.

Comments