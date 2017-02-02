Frank Lampard announces his retirement from football at 38

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard has announced his retirement from football after 21 years as a professional player.

The 38-year-old enjoyed spells with West Ham United, Chelsea and Manchester City during his illustrious career before moving to America in 2015 to play for MLS side New York City.

Lampard made more than 600 appearances for Chelsea, winning three Premier League trophies and one Champions League title with the club.

The midfielder also won 106 caps as an England player, starring in three World Cup tournaments and two European Championships.

In a statement released on social media, Lampard said: "After 21 incredible years, I have decided that now is the right time to finish my career as a professional footballer.

"Whilst I have received a number of exciting offers to continue playing at home and abroad, at 38 I feel now is the time to begin the next chapter in my life.

"I’m immensely proud of the trophies I’ve won, of representing my country over 100 times and of scoring more than 300 career goals."

"I have many people to thank. I thank my parents for instilling in me the values of hard work, dedication and professionalism, values which I have carried with me in everything that I do."

Lampard added: "Of course, the largest part of my heart belongs to Chelsea Football Club, a club which has given me so many great memories. I will never forget the opportunity they gave me and the success that we managed to achieve together."

The player started his career at West Ham, his father's former club, joining the youth team in 1994. His debut for the senior side came two years later against Coventry City in January 1996.

Lampard was part of the England 'golden generation' ( Getty )

After six seasons at the club, Lampard completed his £11m move to Chelsea in June 2001 where he went on to establish himself as one of the country's greatest midfielders.

His club-record 211 goals helped the Blues win the Champions League, three Premier Leagues, four FA Cup, two League Cups, the Europa League and a Community Shield.

He played a pivotal role during Jose Mourinho's first season in charge at Stamford Bridge as the side went on to clinch their first top-flight title in half a century.

Lampard notably scored 10 or more Premier League goals in 10 successive seasons for the Blues, reaching 22 in the 2009/10 season.

But despite his achievements on the domestic stage, Lampard was unable to reach such success on an international level.

Frank Lampard is Chelsea's all-time top goalscorer (Mike Hewitt/ Getty Images)

A core member of England's ill-fabled 'golden generation', the midfielder never progressed beyond the quarter-final stages of a major tournament with the national side.

In particular, his partnership with Liverpool's Steven Gerrard failed to live up to expectation as the pair struggled to bond under a series of England managers.

Lampard announced his retirement from international duty following England's disappointing 2014 World Cup campaign.

The former player is now undertaking his coaching qualifications as he looks to follow a host of retired Premier League footballers into management.

"Looking forward, I'm grateful to the FA for the opportunity to study for my coaching qualifications and I look forward to pursuing the off-field opportunities that this decision opens," he said.