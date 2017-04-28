Gareth Southgate took a leaf out of Eddie Jones’s book by tapping into another sport in order to expand his coaching knowledge by attending the Super League match between Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants at Headingley – only he did so during one of the biggest Premier League matches of the season.

Instead of heading to the Etihad Stadium for the Manchester derby between City and United, the England manager went to the West Yorkshire derby to take in some rugby league action.

Southgate was invited to attend the match by the Rhinos Foundation, Leeds’ official charity, and the England boss was seen speaking with staff and players of the Rhinos before their 31-12 defeat by rivals Huddersfield.

Southgate has previously visited the England rugby union training base on invitation from head coach Jones in order to trade secrets and share coaching tips with the Australian, but the timing of Southgate’s latest decision to delve in to the rugby world is a bemusing one.

No fewer than seven of Southgate’s potential England players were at the Etihad Stadium, where Michael Carrick, Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling all started the Manchester derby, with Jesse Lingard and Ashley Young coming off the bench for United. Luke Shaw and England captain Wayne Rooney were also in the matchday squad for Jose Mourinho’s side, but failed to get off the substitutes’ bench as the manager went on the defensive following Marouane Fellaini’s red card to battle to a 0-0 draw.

England have two matches scheduled for June, firstly the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Scotland on 10 June and then the international friendly in Paris three days later against France. Given that the trip to Hampden Park to face the Scots will be a high-pressure affair, Southgate missed the chance to see how a number of his players reacted in a similar situation in the form of a Manchester derby – especially given Ander Herrera’s comments this week that the team that lost the match would be out of the top four reckoning.

In the end, neither team lost in what was a largely forgettable fixture barring Fellaini’s 18 seconds of madness, in which he picked up a yellow card for a foul on Sergio Aguero, bundled him to the ground eight seconds later to concede another free-kick and headbutted him for good measure to earn a straight red card.

1/23 Manchester derby player ratings We run the rule over the two teams. AFP/Getty Images

2/23 Claudio Bravo - 6 out of 10 A typically erratic performance. Came haring off his line to pat a cross down directly into the path of a United attacker in the first-half. Subbed late on with an apparent hamstring injury. Getty Images

3/23 Pablo Zabaleta - 6 out of 10 Twice skinned by Rashford. But like Kolarov on the opposite flank, did well going forward. Getty Images

4/23 Vincent Kompany - 7 out of 10 An assured performance from City's captain. Coped well against the pace of Rashford and made a couple of important blocks, too. Getty Images

5/23 Nicolas Otamendi - 6 out of 10 Struggled desperately against Rashford's pace. But impressed in possession and looks a far better player when sat alongside Kompany. AFP/Getty Images

6/23 Aleksander Kolarov - 7 out of 10 Looked shaky when defending but did well going forward. Had a couple of good long-range shots and his crosses into the box were deadly. Getty Images

7/23 Yaya Toure - 6 out of 10 Performed better than Fernandinho and did well when in possession. But neither side truly won the midfield battle. Getty Images

8/23 Fernandinho - 5 out of 10 A poor performance from the Brazilian. Made a number of unnecessary fouls and - remarkably - failed to make a single tackle all evening. AFP/Getty Images

9/23 Raheem Sterling - 6 out of 10 Lively throughout but spurned a couple of good opportunities. Guilty of nervously shooting on goal when played through in the first-half. Getty Images

10/23 Kevin de Bruyne - 7 out of 10 A fine performance from the Belgian. Dominated Herrera, made life difficult for Carrick and Fellaini and was unlucky not to score with a couple of powerful long-range drives. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Leroy Sane - 6 out of 10 Looked dangerous with the ball at his feet and had the better of Valencia. But drifted out of the game in the second-half. Getty Images

12/23 Sergio Aguero - 7 out of 10 One of City's best players and impressed with his direct running, although should have done better given the number of chances he had. Getty Images

13/23 David de Gea - 7 out of 10 Made a number of smart stops as City peppered him with shots from all over the place. Getty Images

14/23 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Sloppy in possession. Barely ventured forward all evening. Getty Images

15/23 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 One of United's better players. Dealt with the pace of Sane well and could be seen beckoning Valencia and Blind into position throughout the night. Getty Images

16/23 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Given the tough task of marking Aguero. Failed to keep the Argentinian quiet and his positioning left a lot to be desired. Getty Images

17/23 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10 Had a tough evening. His problems largely stemmed from his insistence at staying in a deep position, meaning he was frequently isolated by City's attack. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Michael Carrick- 6 out of 10 At 35, it's not surprising that he struggled playing in a three-man midfield up against the pace of Sterling and De Bruyne. Largely solid but left for dead by the latter on two occasions in particular. Man Utd via Getty Images

19/23 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 Made twice as many tackles in the middle of the park as any of his United colleagues. But was then sent off in utterly farcical circumstances, completely losing his head and making life difficult for his team-mates late on. Getty Images

20/23 Ander Herrera - 6 out of 10 Occasionally guilty of over-playing the ball in his own half. Also missed United's best chance of the match when he met Rashford's deep free-kick at the back post, only to head wide. Getty Images

21/23 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 6 out of 10 A very quiet night for Mkhitaryan. Like Martial, worked hard and dropped deep when needed, but did little of merit offensively. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Anthony Martial - 7 out of 10 A hard-working display from the Frenchman. Had a fine run forward early on and was always willing to drop deep to lend a hand to his defence. AFP/Getty Images

23/23 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Terrorised the City defence with his pace and willingness to run at his man. But ultimately starved of service and given little to work with. AFP/Getty Images

But Southgate instead was able to watch the Giants bounce back from their humbling Challenge Cup exit at the hands of Championship side Swinton Lions to down Leeds, who missed the chance to go top of the Super League.

Southgate of course has form for swapping secrets with other coaches, as England rugby ‘s Jones confirmed during the Six Nations in February.

“We had a good chat. Whenever you’ve got world class coaches in your environment there’s always an exchange of ideas and things he may be seeing as a problem for his team which may have been a problem for our team,” Jones said of Southgate attending England’s training base at Pennyhill Park.

“It’s great for the players to be able to talk to different coaches. We really enjoyed his presence. He’s probably got the biggest job in the world. He’s excited about it and I hope the excitement continues.”