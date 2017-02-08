Gary Neville has accepted an invitation from the founder of Arsenal Fan TV to appear on an episode after labelling one supporter an “idiot” for protesting against manager Arsene Wenger.

The Evening Standard reports that the former Manchester United and England defender has agreed to appear on the Youtube channel, following in invitation from Robbie Lyle, founder and regular presenter on Arsenal Fan TV and who has developed a reputation for interviewing Arsenal fans immediately after matches.

Neville’s appearance stems from his criticism of Arsenal supporters that are currently protesting against Wenger’s management of the Premier League club, having fallen 12 points behind league leaders Chelsea in the race for the title after last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

The ex-Valencia manager also took aim at Arsenal Fan TV after he saw one interview taking place outside Stamford Bridge as he left, and Neville went on to label the fans who take part in the interviews “embarrassing” before engaging in a war of words with the Arsenal Fan TV Twitter account, which is run by Lyle.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Lyle defended his guests on the show and claimed they have a legitimate right to voice their opinion when they spend increasingly large fees following clubs across the country.

“I’m not saying people can’t be critical of us, you have to accept their criticism, but I just feel that when it comes to criticising fans and saying they’re ‘embarrassing’ that’s overstepping the mark,” Lyle said. “You may not agree with what they’re saying but to call them ‘idiots’ and things like that, I don’t think is right.”

“Paul Merson has been on Sky criticising Wenger heavily but I’ve not heard Gary Neville call him an idiot or call him embarrassing.

“Fans are entitled to have a voice. Especially when they’re travelling up and down the country, going straight to work after an away game.”

Lyle was responding to Neville’s criticism, which was made live on Sky Sports following their coverage of Manchester United’s 3-0 victory over Leicester City.

There were banners calling for Wenger to leave during the 3-1 defeat to Chelsea (Getty)

“I walked out of Chelsea’s ground yesterday and there were a couple of these Arsenal Fan TV cameras and it was embarrassing listening to it,” Neville said. “I was watching Arsenal fans slating him [Wenger] and I thought he doesn’t deserve that. He’s done an unbelievable job.”