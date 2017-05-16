Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher named their teams of the season on Monday night, but who would win if the two sides faced off?

Both the former defenders named sides dominated by Chelsea players as Neville picked six of Antonio Conte’s champions, while Carragher picked four.

Neville only picked one player not from Chelsea or Tottenham, while three players featured in Carragher’s team who weren’t in the top two sides.

Carragher’s team of the season (3-4-3): De Gea, Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Alderweireld, Eriksen, Kante, Alli, Silva, Sanchez, Kane, Hazard.

Jamie Carragher's Premier League team of the season (Sky Sports)

Upon picking his side, the former Liverpool defender called David De Gea the “best goalkeeper in the world” and revealed it was a “toss-up” between Toby Alderweireld and teammate Jan Vertonghen.

He said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football: “I’ve gone for more of a diamond midfield than in the graphic above. N'Golo Kante is holding - he's been the best central midfield player.

“I've got David Silva tucked in on the left, where he has been playing for Man City and has been a revelation.

“How many goals has Christian Eriksen created from the inside right channel? I think of the goal he created against Chelsea and the goal he set up in the FA Cup semi-final for Harry Kane.

“I'd have Dele Alli behind the front three, who has been one of the players of the season. He has been outstanding.”

Neville’s team of the season (4-4-2): Courtois, Azpilicueta, Alderweireld, David Luiz, Rose, De Bruyne, Kante, Alli, Hazard, Diego Costa, Kane.

Gary Neville's Premier League team of the season (Sky Sports)

In contrast, while Neville still believes De Gea is a better goalkeeper, he though Thibaut Courtois had the better season.

The former Manchester United captain also said he went for Diego Costa ahead of Sergio Aguero for the same reason.

“You could argue Diego Costa tailed off a little bit, but from my point of view, he has resurged this season as a brilliant centre-forward,” he said. “I would always have gone for Sergio Aguero historically, in terms of being the best.

“I have also gone for Kevin De Bruyne because I think that his quality is far and above anybody in a wide area in the league. By an absolute street he is far and above anybody.

“I think there is more he can do, similar to Eden Hazard and they have both got that step up in them. I also agree Kante and Alli should be in central midfield.”