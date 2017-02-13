Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka will face not face any further action after being questioned by police over allegations of racial abuse last month.

Xhaka was interviewed under caution on 23 January after the 24-year-old was accused of racially abusing a Heathrow airport worker as he attempted to drop his fiancée’s brother off for a flight.

He is alleged by a third party to have called a member of British Airways’ staff a "f***ing white b****" but denied the incident.

The Swiss voluntarily attended an interview at a west London police station where he was then questioned but no charges were made.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed he will face no further action in a statement that read: “Police were called at 19:29hrs on Monday, 23 January following an allegation that a member of staff had been racially abused at Heathrow Airport, Terminal Five.

“The allegation was made by a third party.

“Officers attended and spoke with a man in his 20s. He was not arrested. He voluntarily attended a west London police station where he was interviewed under caution. He was released with no further action.”

Having missed Arsenal’s last four games through suspension, Xhaka is now available for the first leg of Arsenal’s last-16 Champions League clash against Bayern Munich in Germany on Wednesday night.

