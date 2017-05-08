Granit Xhaka has no intention of curbing his aggressive style of play despite nine red cards in the last three years.

The Arsenal midfielder, a £34million arrival from Borussia Monchengladbach, has come in for criticism for his poor disciplinary record with two of those dismissals coming since he joined the club last summer.

But the 24-year-old says he will continue to play the game his way even if that means more early baths down the line.

2/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 Made a number of good saves. An impressive display. AFP/Getty Images

3/23 Rob Holding - 7 out of 10 A composed performance from the 21-year-old who looks at home in a 3-4-2-1. AFP/Getty Images

4/23 Laurent Koscileny - 7 out of 10 A typically commanding performance. No Arsenal made more tackles than the skipper. Man Utd via Getty Images

5/23 Nacho Monreal - 6 out of 10 A good performance although he was exposed on a couple of occasions by the raw pace of Martial. Man Utd via Getty Images

6/23 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 9 out of 10 Superb. It's hard to believe this isn't his natural position. Has as many assists this season (seven) as in the previous five seasons combined. Getty Images

7/23 Aaron Ramsey - 7 out of 10 A bright performance from the Welshman. Getty Images

8/23 Granit Xhaka - 9 out of 10 Was very lucky with his goal. But made more passes and touched the ball more times than any other player on the pitch. Getty Images

9/23 Kieran Gibbs - 7 out of 10 Solid at the back and also enjoyed some lung-bursting runs further forward. AFP/Getty Images

10/23 Mesut Ozil - 6 out of 10 Still not at his best, although made a couple of smart slide-passes. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

11/23 Alexis Sanchez - 7 ouf of 10 A characteristically busy performance and harassed Axel Tuanzebe all afternoon. Getty Images

12/23 Danny Welbeck - 8 out of 10 Took his goal with confidence. Incredibly, he didn't misplace a pass all afternoon. Getty Images

13/23 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 Had no chance with either goal. AFP/Getty Images

14/23 Axel Tuanzebe - 6 out of 10 Naturally, struggled in some departments and was guilty of straying out of position on a few occasions. But impressed in other areas. Made more tackles than any of his team-mates, for example. Getty Images

15/23 Chris Smalling - 5 out of 10 Looked a little short of match-fitness. Terrible marking led to Arsenal's second. Getty Images

16/23 Phil Jones - 5 out of 10 His poor marking was exposed by Arsenal on more than one occasion. AFP/Getty Images

17/23 Matteo Darmian - 5 out of 10 Partially at fault for Arsenal's second goal. Barely strayed into Arsenal's half. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Ander Herrera - 5 out of 10 Made two important tackles but turned his back on Xhaka which handed Arsenal their first goal. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

19/23 Michael Carrick - 5 out of 10 Frequently overran in the middle although did make a number of interceptions. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Wayne Rooney - 6 out of 10 Had six shots: more than all of his team-mates combined. Only two forced Cech into making a save. Man Utd via Getty Images

21/23 Juan Mata - 6 out of 10 Worked hard and his passing was good but received little support. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10 Didn't look particularly at home playing down the middle. Man Utd via Getty Images

23/23 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 5 out of 10 A subdued performance and was withdrawn when United were chasing the game. AFP/Getty Images

“In football you get criticised if you are sent off,” he said after Arsenal's win over Manchester United on Sunday. “It’s my style of play and nobody can make me change that.

"Even if I get another red card, then that happens. You become cleverer, maybe look more and since my red card, I think things have improved.”

Xhaka has struggled for form this term but produced perhaps the best performance of his Arsenal career on Sunday scoring the opening goal as the Gunners beat United to keep their slim hopes of a top four finish alive.

The win leaves Arsene Wenger's side six points off fourth-placed Manchester City with a game in hand and seven adrift of Liverpool in third having played two games fewer than the Reds.

Qualifying for the Champions League from this position would be some achievement but Xhaka has faith that they have what it takes to do it.

“This is a phase where we have to win every game, which we know,” he added. “We have four games left that we need to approach in the same way as today. If we do that, I’m convinced that we can achieve what we want now.”