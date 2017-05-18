Mauricio Pochettino has declared Harry Kane “one of the best in the world” after his stunning four-goal display against Leicester on Thursday night.

Spurs dominated the side that pipped them to the title last season by scoring six goals in total, with Son Heung-min getting the other two on the night at the King Power Stadium.

Kane’s quadruple saw him usurp Everton striker Romelu Lukaku at the top of the Premier League goalscoring charts to put him on 26 for the season, and Pochettino is backing him to claim the Golden Boot for the second consecutive season.

“When he was injured, many other players scored, like Son or Alli, it’s true, Harry Kane is our main striker, one of the best in the world,” the Argentine said.

“In the whole team it’s a very good quality of effort. We are very proud of our Harry.”

Son’s double means that he has become the third Spurs player to reach the 20-goal mark this season with Kane and Dele Alli.

“Yes it’s the first time it’s happened with Spurs,” He added. “It’s so, so good for us.”

Pochettino was also keen to finish the season strongly, despite missing out on the title again, after the poor way in which they finished last season, where they were overtaken by Arsenal on the last day of the season.

“Our motivation was good. We were talking last season we finished badly. We spoke a lot to change that, to finish in the best ways. I think it is fantastic.

Pochettino was desperate to not finish as poorly as they did last season ( Getty )

“During the whole season we were talking about improving, and learning. This performance showed that we have learned, improved from last season.

“But last season was last season, we were playing for us and trying to finish in a really good way.”