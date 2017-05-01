Harry Kane hails Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino as 'one of the best in the world'

Harry Kane hailed Mauricio Pochettino as “one of the best managers in the world” as Tottenham prepared to maintain their pressure on Chelsea at the top of the Premier League.

Spurs are still four points behind Chelsea with four games left but they are already on 77 points, and are heading well into the 80s. Even if they do not catch Chelsea and win the league, this will be one of the greatest seasons in their modern history.

With a new stadium coming next to White Hart Lane and most of the Spurs first team secured on new contracts, the future looks very bright regardless of what happens in the next four matches. They beat Arsenal 2-0 on Sunday afternoon, their 16th straight White Hart Lane win, confirming that they will finally finish ahead of their north London rivals for the first time since 1995.

Tottenham vs Arsenal player ratings







23 show all Tottenham vs Arsenal player ratings











































1/23 Player ratings We run the rule over the two teams after Tottenham's derby victory. Getty

2/23 Hugo Lloris - 7 Rarely called into action but on those occasions when he was tested he held his nerve to keep Arsenal out. Getty Images

3/23 Kieran Trippier - 6 Not his best of performances. Made a hash of a number of crosses and was quiet at times. Some of his tackling was impressive, though. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

4/23 Toby Alderweireld - 7 Defensively solid both in the air and on the deck. Rarely gifted Arsenal's front men the space or time to trouble the Tottenham goal. AFP/Getty Images

5/23 Jan Vertonghen - 8 Tested Cech on a number of occasions with some sharp shooting. A real threat at corners. Fierce at the back. Excellent defensive display. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

6/23 Ben Davies - 7 Hit the ground running and provided Spurs with a real sense of danger down the left flank. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

7/23 Eric Dier - 7 An assured and rounded performance. Kept the Tottenham midfield ticking over all game long. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Victor Wanyama - 8 A true warrior at times. Seemed to emerge victorious from all of his challenges and was brilliant at dictating the tempo of Tottenham's game. Getty Images

9/23 Christian Eriksen - 7 Provided the magic to open up Arsenal for Tottenham's first. Particularly dangerous in the visitors' final third. Passing was on point. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

10/23 Dele Alli - 8 Showed real desire and fight for the first goal. An absolute menace across the entire front line for Tottenham. Very rounded performance. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Son Heung-min - 7 Was moved back into his preferred position and looked all the better for it. Enjoyed some piercing runs early on. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

12/23 Harry Kane - 7 Excellent penalty to double Arsenal's lead. Hard working and tireless in his movement. Getty Images

13/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 Was tested by a number of challenging shots in the first half and put in some fantastic saves late on to limit the damage. One of the best shot-stoppers in the league. Would have been more were it not for him. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

14/23 Gabriel - 5 A disappointing and uninspiring performance from him. His reckless challenge handed Spurs their second goal after Kane converted from the spot. Getty Images

15/23 Laurent Koscielny - 6 Was off the pace for Tottenham's first. Should have moved quicker to close down Alli. Up until then he'd battled relatively well with the home side's front line. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

16/23 Nacho Monreal - 4 Outclassed for much of the game. A considerable chink in Arsenal's weak armour. Getty Images

17/23 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5 Out of his depth. Defensively poor and offered little going forward. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

18/23 Aaron Ramsey - 6 Got a grasp of the game as it wore on and was one of the few Arsenal players to really test Lloris. Drifted out of the game though. Getty Images

19/23 Granit Xhaka - 5 Made some solid challenges here and there but largely directionless in his play. Getty Images

20/23 Kieran Gibbs - 4 Made little impact on the game. Another player who looked out of their depth. Getty Images

21/23 Mesut Özil - 4 Another game in which he went missing. Dreadful display. Getty Images

22/23 Alexis Sánchez - 6 Like Ramsey, the Chilean took a while to get going but by the end of the first half he was starting to have an influence on the run of play. Went off the boil in the second half though. Getty Images

23/23 Olivier Giroud - 6 Willing to get back and help out his team mates defensively but failed to provide any real danger and creativity up front. Getty Images

This whole season has confirmed that Spurs are moving in the right direction and Kane said that the club’s development in all aspects gave him heart.

“Every time we drive in as a squad we can see how big the new stadium is getting,” Kane said. “Everything is getting built up and it shows the way the club is going.”

The most important man at the club remains Pochettino, for whom Kane reserved the highest praise. “We have got a fantastic manager who is one of the best in the world in my opinion,” Kane said. “We have got a great squad, a real togetherness and we are just going in the right direction. We have just got to make sure we continue that, that we don’t get carried away. Even this season we don’t get carried away. We have got four games left that we have got to try to win. But it is exciting times.”

Premier League round-up: Tottenham win over Arsenal keeps pressure on Chelsea

Spurs travel to the London Stadium on Friday evening to play West Ham United. If they win they can reduce the gap to Chelsea down to one point, exerting pressure on Antonio Conte’s side, who host Middlesbrough three days later on Monday night.

In last year’s title race Spurs always played after Leicester so Kane was looking forward to playing before Chelsea this weekend. “We knew what it was like last year with Leicester playing before us and even this weekend [on Sunday Spurs played after Chelsea]”, Kane said. “It is difficult. It is good to try to play first and try to put that pressure on, so it will be good to play on Friday night. It is another tough game away from home, but hopefully we can get that win, put that pressure on and wait and see.”

Pochettino has urged his side to go on and win the Premier League title ( Getty )

Whether Spurs catch Chelsea or not they can be proud of a season that could be one of the best ever by a team not to win the Premier League. Kane is determined to take the positives from that whatever happens next.

“We have had a better season than last year and again whatever happens this year, next year we have got to be even better,” Kane said. “I think that is important. We are on 77 points which is seven more than what we finished on last year and we have still got four games to go. We have just got to try to finish strong.”

Now they just have to aim as high as they can and hope for a bit of luck. “It would be massive,” Kane said, when asked about the implications of getting into the high 80s. “Obviously we are on 77 so it would be good to get past that 80 mark. We could end up on 89 and still not win the league.

That would obviously be disappointing. We have got four games in front of us and we feel like we can win all four. We feel we can beat anyone.”