Mauricio Pochettino has said that Harry Kane’s recovery from an ankle ligament injury is well ahead of schedule and that the forward has today returned to first-team training.

Kane has been absent since he suffered ligament damage after just five minutes of Tottenham’s FA Cup quarter-final against Millwall, on March 12.

It was originally thought that the striker would be absent for up to 6 weeks, ruling him out for the majority of the rest of the season.

Kane has returned to Tottenham training ahead of schedule ( Getty )

But Kane has made a superb recovery from the injury and could even take up a place on the substitutes bench for the Premier League match against Watford on Saturday.

His rapid recovery would also see him return in time for two vital London derbies.

Spurs play Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals on April 15, before playing Arsenal in the last ever north London derby on April 30, a match which could have serious ramifications for who finishes in the top four.

Spurs will play Arsenal in the last ever north London derby at White Hart Lane this month ( Getty )

Tottenham have meanwhile announced that Danny Rose – also absent with ligament damage – is on track for a return by the end of the month and could play against Arsenal.

The full-back was injured in a goalless draw against Sunderland at the end of January.

Rose has not played since injuring his knee against Sunderland ( Getty )

Pochettino does however have a minor injury crisis at the back.

His first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is suffering from an illness while his deputy, Michel Vorm, picked up a knee injury in the 3-1 win against Swansea on Wednesday.

It means the manager could hand a first-team debut to Pau Lopez, a 22-year-old who has been restricted to appearances for Tottenham’s U23 team since joining from Espanyol on loan at the start of the season.