Hugo Lloris admits Tottenham's players are keeping their fingers crossed for Harry Kane, but insists Spurs can cope without their star striker.

Kane twisted his ankle after scoring in the 1-0 win over Sunderland on Sunday and had to be carried off on a stretcher towards the end of the contest.

The 23-year-old was later seen leaving White Hart Lane on crutches and wearing a protective boot on his right foot, with manager Mauricio Pochettino conceding his forward may have suffered ligament damage.

Kane will undergo tests on Monday, but any spell on the sidelines will represent a major blow for Tottenham, who will turn to summer signing Vincent Janssen to fill the void.

"We just hope it is not too bad," Lloris said. "It is true that, if you look at the images, we can be a bit worried, but all the medical staff are going to try to bring him back as quick as possible.

"We have a competitive team and are fully confident in every player. When one player is missing, it gives an opportunity to another player to bring his skills, energy and quality.

"This is the story of the season and that's why we need all the players involved to be committed to the club because when the manager needs you, you need to respond well."

Kane was one of three Tottenham players to depart due to injury, after Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele had already gone off with cramp in their hamstrings.

Dembele, Dier and Kane were all key players in their side's draining title challenge last season and the trio were also involved for Belgium and England respectively at Euro 2016.

Lloris sustained a hamstring injury last month after playing all seven of France's matches en route to the final, and the goalkeeper said more recovery time was needed.

"Of course we have a lot of players involved (at the Euros) at Tottenham, but it's the same case at some other teams. I think the medical staff will try their best," Lloris said.

"We all enjoy the way we work, but last season was a very, very tough season and very long, and you need time to recover that.

"But in football you don't have time because the new season is starting and you need to be ready to help your team and ready to compete."

Kane's injury was a blemish on an otherwise successful afternoon for Tottenham, whose victory over Sunderland sent them up to third in the Premier League and maintained their unbeaten start.

Pochettino had accused his players of a lack of passion following their Champions League defeat to Monaco last week, but Spurs responded with a dominant performance against the struggling Black Cats.

"Did the criticism hurt? Yes, but you know it is only the truth," Lloris said.

Tottenham vs Sunderland player ratings







22 show all Tottenham vs Sunderland player ratings









































1/22 Hugo Lloris – 6 out of 10 Had very little to do, so very little room for improvement/criticism here. Getty Images

2/22 Kyle Walker - 6 out of 10 Tackled well throughout, was involved throughout and patrolled the defence well. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

3/22 Toby Alderweireld - 5 out of 10 Done well with the ball at his feet, but off the ball he didn’t contribute much. Getty Images

4/22 Jan Vertonghen – 6 out of 10 Show his attacking ability today and was making a number of runs to cause problems for the Sunderland players. Getty Images

5/22 Eric Dier - 6 out of 10 Done the simple stuff well, but missed a number of chances that should have be converted. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

6/22 Victor Wanyama – 5 out of 10 Passed the ball well, but could have been stronger defensively. Getty Images

7/22 Mousa Dembele - 7 out of 10 Was a key aspect to the attacks of the home side, and passed the ball well. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

8/22 Moussa Sissoko - 7 out of 10 Battled hard throughout and was a key element to both the Tottenham attack and defence. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

9/22 Dele Alli - 7 out of 10 Showed snippets of exceptional quality throughout, but would have liked to have seen him on the ball more. Getty Images

10/22 Son Heung-min – 9 out of 10 An incredible performance for the winger, who terrorised the Sunderlands defence throughout and he showed great pace and ability to cross. Getty Images

11/22 Harry Kane - 7 out of 10 A classic Kane style performance, he got the goal but saw a sad end to the fixture as he exited down the tunnel on a stretcher. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

12/22 Jordan Pickford - 9 out of 10 An incredible performance for this youngster, who proved his shot-stopping ability time and time again throughout the fixture. AFP/Getty Images

13/22 Jason Denayer - 6 out of 10 After being called in just before kick off, he initially tough time against Son but he did settle and showed his defensive ability. Getty Images

14/22 Lamine Kone - 7 out of 10 A great physical premise as always and kept them in it at times. Getty Images

15/22 Papy Djilobodji - 6 out of 10 Looked strong defensively, but was clumsy in a number of challenges, which saw him receive a yellow card. Getty Images

16/22 Javier Manquillo - 6 out of 10 Done his job, but it appeared hard for him to make an impact against such striking class. AFP/Getty Images

17/22 Ibrahim Ndong - 5 out of 10 Looked clumsy in his challenges and gave the ball away unnecessarily at times. Getty Images

18/22 Jan Kirchhoff - 6 out of 10 Done well whilst he was on, certainly had an impact on the game play. Was subbed off towards the end. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Lee Cattermole - 6 out of 10 He held the ball up well, showed he can pass and tackle hard. Getty Images

20/22 Adnan Januzaj - 3 out of 10 After picking up two avoidable yellow cards – he was sent for an early shower. Didn’t do much he was on. AFP/Getty Images

21/22 Jermaine Defoe - 5 out of 10 It was a quiet day for the English who appeared to lack physical premise, and lacked any sort of service to allow to prove his potential. AFP/Getty Images

22/22 Steven Pienaar - 6 out of 10 Looked energetic throughout, continued to close possession down but failed to make an attacking impact. AFP/Getty Images

"He doesn't lie to his players and it was the case after the Monaco game. In the changing room after the game, it was a bit sad and we were very disappointed.

"We all felt guilty, but the most important thing is the way you react and today was a very good signal for the manager, the club and the fans too."

Lloris also hailed an "amazing" performance from opposite number Jordan Pickford, who kept his team in the match with a number of saves in the first half.

Pickford was finally undone when Kane capitalised on Papy Djilobodji's failed clearance, leaving Sunderland 19th in the table and with just one point from their opening five league games under David Moyes.

"We are a new back four and we're just getting to know each other still. We will get there," Pickford said.

"There have been changes. It starts with working hard in training, which we are doing, we are bonding together and the more we play together the better we will be. We will be OK.

"Tottenham are a top-quality side, that is why they finished where they did last season. We held our own. We could have been stronger in parts but we did OK."