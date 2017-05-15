Harry Kane says the Tottenham Hotspur squad are not worried about suffering the same problems as West Ham United when they move stadium due to the fact they play a different style, insisting that they can make Wembley a “fortress” and win the league without the advantage of White Hart Lane.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side currently have the best home record of any side in the Premier League, with a return of 2.8 points per game there after 17 wins and two draws in an unbeaten season.

They will now move for a season to Wembley, where they have already struggled in their brief 2016-17 Champions League and Europa League campaigns, raising fears that they could suffer a drop-off at a different ground in the same way that West Ham did on moving to the London Stadium this season.

1/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Tottenham's last ever game at White Hart Lane, a 2-1 victory over Manchester United, was played out in the shadow of several cranes looming over the stadium. AFP/Getty

2/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The new stadium is being built directly next door to the current ground and will actually be closer to the road named White Hart Lane. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

3/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The new ground will house 61,000 supporters: a 24,716 increase from the current stadium. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

4/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Tottenham had originally planned to move into the new stadium for the beginning of the 2012/13 season. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

5/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The pitch dimensions at the new ground will be 105m x 68m. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

6/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future A retractable roof was originally considered for the new stadium but these plans were eventually dropped. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

7/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The new ground is significantly larger than the old one. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

8/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future New pictures released by the club show the gradual decommissioning of White Hart Lane. @SpursOfficial

9/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future It has been reported that the NFL contributed £10 million to provide American football accommodations in exchange for allowing two NFL games per year in the new stadium. @SpursOfficial

10/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The stadium will feature the largest single-tier stand in Europe. @SpursOfficial

11/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Although the club have promised 61,000 seats, their admission that "the exact figure continues to move slightly as we refine the detailed design" hints that there could be more. @SpursOfficial

12/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The stadium will be ready in time for the 2018/19 season. @SpursOfficial

13/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Tottenham will play their 2017/18 home games at Wembley Stadium before the move. @SpursOfficial

14/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future With its bowl shape, the new stadium will bear more than a passing resemblance to the Emirates Stadium. @SpursOfficial

15/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Spurs fans will be able to pay extra to watch the team line up in the tunnel when the new stadium opens. @SpursOfficial

16/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Fans will have the option to watch the game from a number of luxury boxes and suites. @SpursOfficial

17/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The stadium will also host NFL games and concerts. @SpursOfficial

18/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The Sky Lounge will offer panoramic views of the pitch and across London. @SpursOfficial

19/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The new hospitality options are a significant upgrade on those offered at White Hart Lane. @SpursOfficial

20/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future It is planned that individual images of the starting XI will be projected onto screens when the teams are announced. @SpursOfficial

21/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The H Club will offer Michelin star calibre dining. @SpursOfficial

But Kane feels Spurs’ exciting football can rouse the Wembley crowd and create an atmosphere there.

“I think the way we play a different style to West Ham,” the striker said. “When we're out there, we're going to try and play exciting football, press high like we do here and that should get the crowd on their feet.

“The crowd have always been good, even in the Champions League when we played at Wembley the crowd were fantastic. It was just our performances on them days weren't great. I am not too worried, I don't think the players are too worried.

“We're just excited to take the next step, take the next challenge and that is going to be even more difficult next year.

“Obviously a lot of top teams, the top six as we look at now, are all going to be fighting for that title again and it’s been quite an achievement this year to finish second, but we've got to go one better next year.We've got to believe.

"I think we had 30-odd thousand throughout the whole season, we're going to have 80-odd thousand next year so we've got to make that a fortress as well. We've got to get the fans behind us, we've got to keep the fans believing and, look, we have got to just believe in ourselves.

“We finished obviously third last season, second this year- we've got to try and take that next step and try and finish first. Everything is heading in the right direction, but we've got to go out there and do it.”