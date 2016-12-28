Harry Redknapp has admitted the “interesting challenge” at Swansea could tempt him back into management.

Wales manager Chris Coleman and former Birmingham boss Gary Rowett are believed to be the frontrunners for the job, ahead of Ryan Giggs, after Bob Bradley was sacked after only 11 games in charge on Tuesday night.

Swansea are expected to take 48 hours to consider their options before making an announcement towards the end of the week.

However, Redknapp has now thrown his hat into the ring and the Telegraph report that he would try and persuade John Terry to join him in south Wales, should he be appointed.

Terry would help sort out Swansea’s leaky defence which has seen them concede 41 goals already this season and the Chelsea captain has so far refused to consider interest in him from China or the MLS.

Considering Terry’s contract is up at the end of the season, Antonio Conte would be unlikely to stand in his way and his arrival could make appointing Redknapp very appealing to chairman Huw Jenkins.

Asked whether he would be interested in succeeding Bradley, 69-year-old Redknapp told talkSPORT: "It’s a good club and if the opportunity and the challenge came up it would be one that would be interesting.

“It’s a great club – where they’ve come from and what they’ve done, and the atmosphere there is absolutely fantastic.

“It’s a tough job for someone but it’s not an impossible one – I still think they’ve got a chance of staying up.

“I’ve not heard anything, I’ve had no approach from anybody."