Henrikh Mkhitaryan admits he must adapt further if he is to make a success of his career at Manchester United.
The Armenian endured a difficult start to life at Old Trafford after joining for £27million from Borussia Dortmund this summer with Jose Mourinho reticent to throw him in from the start for the opening months of the season.
The 28-year-old has since earned his manager's trust but recently drew his ire again following the draw with West Brom last weekend.
Manchester United 1 Everton 1 player ratings
-
1/22 David de Gea – 4 out of 10
So often the saviour, could have done more to prevent Jagielka’s peculiar goal, like closing his legs for starters.
-
2/22 Ashley Young – 7 out of 10
Offered more offensively than most and tested Everton’s defence with several crosses, but his team-mates failed to make them count.
-
3/22 Marcos Rojo – 4 out of 10
A more assertive centre-half would have clattered Jagielka and won the header that lead to the goal. Too often, Rojo is not that centre-half.
-
4/22 Eric Bailly – 6 out of 10
Dealt with Lukaku in the brief moments he threatened United’s backline on a largely quiet night for the hosts’ defence.
-
5/22 Daley Blind – 5 out of 10
Ineffective going forward first half, hauled off for Paul Pogba at half-time.
-
6/22 Ander Herrera – 7 out of 10
One of United’s brighter sparks but even so, should have done better than hit the bar when latching onto the rebound of Blind’s first half free-kick.
-
7/22 Michael Carrick - 6 out of 10
Struggled to have an impact and often too conservative in his passing when United needed a fresh impetus.
-
8/22 Marouane Fellaini – 4 out of 10
The many United supporters who believe he simply should not be in this team had their arguments boosted. Offers little more than a target on set pieces and a mistimed tackle.
-
9/22 Jesse Lingard – 4 out of 10
Like Fellaini, a display to fuel his critics. Wasteful in the first-half, largely anonymous in the second.
-
10/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 5 out of 10
Still misses far too many opportunities for a frontman of his quality. Could have got United off to a perfect start but fluffed his lines.
-
11/22 Marcus Rashford – 4 out of 10
A night where his relative inexperience showed. Has good grace and plenty of time on his side to improve, at least.
-
12/22 Joel Robles – 8 out of 10
Recovered from a shaky display in the Merseyside derby to impress. Best save came when acrobatically denying Blind from a free-kick.
-
13/22 Mason Holgate – 7 out of 10
Mature performance from the youngster. Poked a low cross away from Rashford’s toes to keep it 1-0 towards the end of the first half.
-
14/22 Phil Jagielka – 7 out of 10
A quite remarkable finish for his goal and coped well defensively, although aided by United’s lack of pace in forward positions.
-
15/22 Ashley Williams – 4 out of 10
It was all going so well until that late handball. The Wales international wins a lot of plaudits, but this was another mistake in a debut Everton season peppered with them.
-
16/22 Leighton Baines – 6 out of 10
Played his part in a solid defensive display, but would perhaps have had more problems if facing the rested Antonio Valencia.
-
17/22 Idrissa Gueye – 6 out of 10
Swept up and stifled United attacks alongside Barry, though Herrera had the better of him at times.
-
18/22 Gareth Barry – 8 out of 10
The key man in Everton’s backs-to-the-wall resistance, did not mind getting a little dirty. Will have enjoyed one ‘experienced’ challenge on Rashford.
-
19/22 Tom Davies – 7 out of 10
No doubt buoyed by his new contract, the youngster was much better than at Anfield. Showed movement and intelligence breaking into the final third.
-
20/22 Ross Barkley – 6 out of 10
Another player who improved from Anfield, but in Barkley’s case it was not hard. If you’re being harsh, showed little creativity, but battled well.
-
21/22 Kevin Mirallas – 6 out of 10
Brought more invention to the line-up having sat out the majority of the derby. He and Lukaku were not on the same wavelength at times, however.
-
22/22 Romelu Lukaku – 5 out of 10
At times guilty of not holding the ball up well enough and inviting pressure on his team, but his all-round display was an unselfish one for the cause.
And Mkhitaryan admits he still has room for improvement as he bids to make himself a first-team regular for good.
"I still have places where I can improve and room to improve,” he told United Review. “I know myself very well and I am sure than I can do better, and I will do better, because I am confident.
"I know very well within myself I can do more, I want to say that, for next year, I am going to have more goals and more assists.
"Of course, you can improve in every aspect. There is not one side that you can say I am good on it and then I don't have to work on that facet.
“You have to work on every side to your game, in every aspect, because you just have to keep working hard to improve."
