Hugo Lloris has admitted that Tottenham were not mentality strong enough after their “difficult to accept” defeat to West Ham on Friday night.

Manuel Lanzini’s 65th-minute goal meant that Spurs missed their chance to close the gap to one point, meaning that Chelsea can extend it to seven on Monday night against Middlesbrough.

Spurs looked out of ideas and blunt against West Ham’s well-organised flat back five, meaning Antonio Conte’s men can win the Premier League title with just two more wins.

Player ratings from the London Stadium

2/23 Adrian - 7 out of 10 Made a superb point-blank save to deny Harry Kane in the first-half. Getty Images

3/23 Jose Fonte - 6 out of 10 A good performance and made two important interceptions as Spurs looked to pass their way through West Ham's backline. Getty Images

4/23 Winston Reid - 7 out of 10 A solid performance from West Ham's skipper who did a lot of the ugly work at the back. Led the way in the number of clearances made. Getty Images

5/23 James Collins - 6 out of 10 Spurs looked to isolate Collins on their breaks forward but, sitting in a three-man midfield, the Welshman turned in a positive display. Getty Images

6/23 Sam Byram - 6 out of 10 Didn't have an awful lot to do, but what he did he did well. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Cheikhou Kouyate - 7 out of 10 Made a number of crunching tackles in the middle of the park. But his tendency to concede needless fouls is frustrating to watch. West Ham United via Getty Images

8/23 Mark Noble - 6 out of 10 A hard-woking display, although made a brainless challenge on Eric Dier in the first-half for which he was rightly booked. Getty Images

9/23 Aaron Cresswell - 6 out of 10 For such a talented player he simply wasn't able to get forward and join in the attack enough. Did his job well at the back, though. Getty Images

10/23 Andre Ayew - 7 out of 10 Didn't see an awful lot of the ball playing just off the shoulder of Calleri, but very tidy with the ball at his feet when he did find himself in possession. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Manuel Lanzini - 8 out of 10 Unlucky not to win a penalty when he was clattered by Hugo Lloris. A constant threat, and opened the scoring from close-range with a powerful finish. AFP/Getty Images

12/23 Jonathan Calleri - 6 out of 10 Worked hard although he is not in the same class as Andy Carroll when it comes to the target-man role. Frequently gave the ball away. Getty Images

13/23 Hugo Lloris - 7 out of 10 Was lucky not to concede a penalty when he caught Lanzini on the edge of the box. Made up for it with a stunning reaction save from the same player. AFP/Getty Images

14/23 Kyle Walker - 5 out of 10 Was this a sign his head has been turned by all the transfer talk? Not his usual composed self. Poor going forward and picked up a silly booking. Getty Images

15/23 Toby Alderweireld - 6 out of 10 Tottenham's best defender: made 3 important tackles, a number only better by Heung Min-Son on the wing. Getty Images

16/23 Jan Vertonghen - 5 out of 10 Looked strangely susceptible to the long-ball over the top. Withdrawn by Pochettino after Tottenham conceded the first-goal. Getty Images

17/23 Ben Davies - 6 out of 10 Coped better than Walker on the opposite flank although lacks the dynamism of Danny Rose in advanced positions. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Eric Dier - 6 out of 10 Not up to scratch. Uncharacteristically careless in possession. Stayed in a more rigid midfield position alongside Wanyama rather than in the more fluid role we have grown accustomed to seeing him in. Getty Images

19/23 Victor Wanyama - 5 out of 10 Looked to pick up a slight-knock in the first-half. It has been a long season for the midfield anchorman and he looked tired here. Getty Images

20/23 Christian Eriksen - 6 out of 10 After a series of exquisite performances in the heart of Tottenham's attack, he disappointed against West Ham. Found space only occasionally, and tended to make the wrong decision when he did. AFP/Getty Images

21/23 Dele Alli - 6 out of 10 Reduced to a role on the periphery for most of the game. Far, far from his best. Getty Images

22/23 Heung min-Son - 7 out of 10 One of Tottenham's better players. Had a good shot well saved in the second-half. Made more tackles than any of his team-mates. Getty Images

23/23 Harry Kane - 5 out of 10 Hard to remember a more subdued Harry Kane performance. Had a close-range shot saved by Adrian at point blank range in the first-half. That was about it. AFP/Getty Images

Lloris rejected the suggestion that fatigue was to blame for the defeat and instead said Spurs were unable to “cope on the pitch” and needed to improve psychologically.

“At this stage of the season, it's the same for every team” Lloris told ESPN. “We're all tired physically, mentally. The difference is mental. You have to cope on the pitch and get the result that you need. We were not capable of doing more.”

“The worst thing was the feeling at 0-0. We said, 'maybe it's enough, maybe we'll get the goal that we needed.' No. That's not the way that you need to think in that kind of context.

“You need to do more, more. To push to your limit. And today unfortunately we were not capable to do that.

“I'm very gutted, in the way we played, especially. It was not enough. It's difficult to accept at this moment of the season – a very important [game] and especially in a derby game.

“We need to ask ourselves the right questions and try to understand what happened today.”

Lanzini fires past Lloris from close-range (Getty)

Tottenham were on a nine-game winning streak going into the game at the London Stadium, a run that had seen them cut Chelsea’s lead from 13 points to four.

“We don't have to forget what we've done until today,” he added. “This team pushed a lot and it demands a lot of energy. But in football, the things don't happen naturally. You need to get it.

“When you have a chance, and the opportunity is there, you need to get it. And today we were not capable of increasing the level collectively.

“Don't forget the context. Chelsea has been the leader for a while, they've been 10, 12 points ahead and we've tried step by step to come closer and closer. But one time an accident can happen.

“We knew before that game and we've known for a few weeks now that we're not allowed to slip. It happened today and unfortunately it cost a lot.”