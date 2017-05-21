Harry Kane’s hat-trick helped Tottenham finish the season with a flourish against a hapless Hull City side.

Kane’s tally of 29 goal ensures he will end the season as the league’s top-scorer, while Dele Alli, Victor Wanyama, Ben Davies and Toby Alderweireld also registered as Spurs were ruthless against their relegated hosts.

Sam Clucas’s second-half strike was a rare highlight for the home fans.

Kane followed in golden footsteps by becoming only the fifth player to finish as the Premier League’s top scorer in successive seasons. He joins esteemed company in Alan Shearer, Michael Owen, Thierry Henry and Robin van Persie.

1/30 Harry Kane wins the Golden Boot Superb end of the season displays against Leicester and Hull saw Harry Kane overtake Romelu Lukaku in the race for the Golden Boot. Here, we look back through his 29-goal haul. Getty

Spurs will wonder what might have been if Kane had been available all season. His remarkable tally was reached despite missing 13 matches through injury and his absence coincided with Tottenham’s worst run of the season, when they won just one in 10 matches in the autumn.

Two goals in less than three minutes added to Kane’s tally against Hull. The first came when Alfred N’Diaye was caught in possession and Christian Eriksen’s pass found Kane 20 yards out on his left foot. The low drilled finish gave David Marshall no chance.

Two minutes and 39 seconds later, Kane made it two, finishing from inside the six-yard box after Kieran Tripper’s cushioned volley across the face of goal after Eric Dier’s raking pass.

Kane rifles the ball beyond Marshall ( Getty )

With relegation was confirmed last week, Hull’s season limped to a finish and they face a summer of uncertainty.

Key players such as Harry Maguire and Andy Robertson are expected to leave in the transfer window and it looks increasingly unlikely that Marco Silva, their impressive head coach, will be in the dugout on the opening day of the new season.

In his programme notes, Silva apologised to Hull’s fans for being unable to “achieve their miracle season”. They were rooted to the foot of the table when he arrived in January but gave themselves hope – albeit in vain - with six wins from seven home matches before the damaging defeat by Sunderland earlier this month.

Trippier congratulates Kane after his second ( Getty )

The ultimate goal might not have been reached, but Silva’s work has endeared him to the Hull fans while enhancing his own reputation. It took less than 30 seconds for the home fans to air their views with chants of “Marco Silva, we want you to stay”.

The Portuguese 39-year-old is unlikely to be short of offers, with Watford understood to be keen on having him as Walter Mazzarri’s successor.

Tottenham fans went through their songbook of chants, even including support for Hull’s Spurs old boys – Tom Huddlestone, Michael Dawson and Ryan Mason, who was at the game four months on from suffering a fractured skull in the match against Chelsea.

Alli added a third just before half-time ( Getty )

Hull looked jaded, while Spurs sparkled, seemingly keen to end the season on a high.

Kane was this time the creator when the visitors added their third in first-half stoppage time. He fed Heung-Min Son, who cut the ball back to Alli to check on to his right foot to fire low past Marshall.

Spurs perhaps eased off the throttle after the break and it allowed Hull at least to fashion a few chances.

Wanyama joined in the fun with a second-half goal ( Getty )

Oumar Niasse’s whipped low cross was destined to be converted by Sam Clucas but for Toby Alderweireld’s brilliant clearance before Niasse sliced a shot high and wide from a difficult angle.

Hull fans, continued to sing “we’ve got Marco Silva” the manager’s decision to bring on Kamil Grosicki for Curtis Davies paid off when the Polish winger played a part in Hull pulling back a goal.

His low cross found Niasse, who after having a shot blocked, rolled the ball back for Clucas to send a deflected shot into the bottom corner.

Davies scored the first Premier League goal of his Spurs career ( Getty )

Spurs needed less than three minutes to restore their three-goal advantage, though, as Wanyama – albeit from an offside position - headed in at the back post from an Eriksen free-kick before Kane completed his hat-trick.

Hull were caught in possession in their own half and Spurs were ruthless, as Alli’s through ball was finished calmly by Kane.

It was Kane’s last act of a memorable season, as he was replaced with 11 minutes to go, with both sets of supporters applauding the striker as he left the pitch.

The result was by far the worst of Silva's time at Hull ( Getty )

Hull were all at sea and were made to pay for shambolic defending as Spurs quickly added sixth and seventh goals.

Wanyama laid the ball back to Davies to thrash the ball beyond Marshall and Alderweireld finished at the back post from Tripper’s cross to make it seven.

The final whistle could not come soon enough for the hosts.