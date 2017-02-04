Hull City added to the mounting problems faced by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as he attempts to deliver Champions League football to Anfield, not least with the thorny issue of his club’s goalkeeping talent once more being brought to the fore.

Simon Mignolet was badly at fault for the opening goal before Oumar Niasse added a late second as, for the first time since 1954, Liverpool completed the first five league games of a calendar year without a victory.

Alfred N’Diaye, a forward on loan from Villarreal, struck just before the interval following an error by goalkeeper Mignolet, who failed to gather a Harry Maguire header under pressure from Abel Herandez, following a right-wing corner from Kamil Grosicki.

Mignolet’s team mates hardly came to his assistance, however, as they failed to react before N’Diaye completed the formalities and steered the ball into the net from close range.

Alfred N’Diaye scores the opener for Hull ( Getty )

There was nothing the goalkeeper could do with the second goal, on 84 minutes, however as Andrea Ranocchia eased a spell of pressure by punting the ball forward and substitute Niasse shrugged of Joel Matip before finishing from a dozen or so yards.

Hull, looking for a fourth consecutive home victory in league and cup since Marco Silva took over as manager, had been dealt a blow before kick-off when centre-half, and captain, Michael Dawson was injured in the warm-up and replaced by Italian Ranocchia.

But Silva has brought about obvious improvements in his new side, even allowing for losing his two best individual players, Jake Livermore and Robert Snodgrass, during the transfer window.

Liverpool, for all that offensive talent, certainly struggled to break them down early on although Emre Can might have done better than chip a shot well wide when picked out in the area by Jordan Henderson’s early pass.

N’Diaye celebrates for the hosts (Getty)



Mane also cleared the target by some yardage, from 25 yards, before James Milner managed to work a neat move with Firmino, forcing Tom Huddlestone into solid defensive cover.

Indeed, it was Hull who brought about the first save of the game, albeit a routine one for Mignolet after debutant N’Diaye shot tamely at him from the edge of the Liverpool area.

By midway through the first half, however, the visitors were clicking through the gears in ominous fashion, Jordan Henderson picking out Firmino for a cross which was spilled by Eldin Jakupovic and which Coutinho should have put away, his downward shot bouncing up and being turned away by the Hull goalkeeper.

Liverpool were beginning to expose the home defence for whom Maguire became the game’s first booking for an agricultural lunge at Mane although Milner’s free-kick was easily cleared.

Matip wasted a free header, from Coutinho’s corner, to sum up the visitors’ frustrations which worsened considerably before the interval when they conceded the opening goal.

Liverpool players were sent out before the start of the second half a good two minutes before their opponents and their early play looked more lively and won a series of corners.

One of those, from Milner on the left, was snatched at by Mane at the far post with Matip also trying to make contact before Hull cleared although Jakupovic continued his unsteady by performance by needing two attempts to deal with the ensuing corner.

Liverpool still haven't won a league game this year (Getty)

Milner spied the Hull goal a few minutes later, after a right-wing attack had broken down, but succeeded only in lofting a tame shot towards the top corner for Jakupovic to catch.

The Hull keeper faced a far stiffer test just before the hour when Coutinho’s far-post cross was met by Mane, out jumping Andy Robertson for an excellent header which Jakupovic did well to tip over, at full-stretch.

Lucas and Matip had shots blocked in the same attack, from yet another corner, but there were warning signs at the other end that Liverpool’s defence would be susceptible to the counter.

First, Tom Huddlestone neatly played through Hernandez although the forward could do little more than flick an attempt into the side-netting under pressure and Hernandez was guilty of a more glaring miss moments later, allowing Mignolet to block at his feet, after a superb pass from Grosicki.

Coutinho was guilty of an equally bad miss, flashing a shot wide with the goal beckoning, after Milner’s effort had been cleared off the line by Maguire.