Marco Silva has refused to clarify his future at Hull City, amid interest from Southampton and Inter Milan.

The Portuguese tactician has impressed since taking over the Tigers but ultimately fell short of keeping them up when his side went down 4-0 at Selhurst Park.

Such a comprehensive defeat was in-keeping with the club's terrible away form this season, winning just one game on the road as they slipped further and further into the mire after a positive start to the campaign under Mike Phelan.

And Hull may well be looking for their third new manager in less than a year after Silva refused to commit his future to a club that will be plying their trade in the Championship next season.

“It's not the moment to talk about the situation," he said.

"I respect too much the club and these fans, who have been amazing since I came here. It's the moment to speak to the chairman and the board. The club needs to understand what they need to do differently in the future, and we'll do that next.

Now is not the moment to talk about the future of the manager. It's about the future of the club.

"I will talk to the board and the chairman first, talking inside the walls of the club. Not for you. For me, it's easy what the club needs to do differently. We started to lose in pre-season when we were making our preparation. We tried to do many things in January, but it's not good to be signing six or seven players in January, and losing two, in the market. You should be doing that in June, in pre-season. You need to prepare better."