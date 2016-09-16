Hull got off to an expectedly good start this season, beating champions Leicester and then Swansea. Since then, they've only managed a draw and a loss and face a tough test with the Gunners visiting this weekend.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have had the opposite start to Hull. They lost one and drew one in their opening two games, but since then have earned to consecutive wins against Watford and Southampton.

It’s a big game for…

Ryan Mason. The ex-Tottenham midfielder joined Hull City for a club-record fee of £13 million this summer, joining former Spurs teammates Tom Huddlestone and Jake Livermore.

Mason will be expected to sure up the Hull midfield and help them in their bid to secure themselves as a Premier League side.

Best stat…

The first between these two sides was on the 11th of January 1908. On that day, Woolwich Arsenal as they were known then drew 0-0 with the side from Hull.

Remember when...

Arsenal came from two goals behind to beat Hull City 3-2 in the final of the 2014 FA Cup, with goals from Santi Cazorla, Laurent Koscielny and Aaron Ramsey sealing it for the Gunners.

Player to watch…

Alexis Sanchez. The South American has scored one and assisted one in Arsenal's Premier League campaign so far this season. He also netted a vital equaliser against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Thursday.

Predicted Line-ups...

Hull City:

Hull City: Jakupovic, Robertson, Davies, Livermore, Elmohamady, Meyler, Huddlestone, Mason, Diomande, Hernández, Snodgrass.

Arsenal: Cech, Monreal, Koscielny, Mustafi, Bellerín, Xhaka, Cazorla, Sánchez, Özil, Pérez, Giroud.

Past three-meetings...

Hull City 0, Arsenal 4 (Walcott 2, Giroud 2)

FA Cup, March 2016.

Arsenal 0, Hull City 0.

FA Cup, February 2016.

Hull City 1 (Quinn), Arsenal 3 (Sanchez 2, Ramsey)

Premier League, May 2015.

Form guide…

Hull City: WWWWLD

Arsenal: WLDWWD

Vital information…

KICK-OFF TIME: 3pm

TV: Highlights on BBC 1

Odds…

Hull City: 28/5

Arsenal: 5/8

DRAW: 13/4