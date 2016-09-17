  1. Sport
Hull vs Arsenal player ratings: Did Alex Iwobi or Alexis Sanchez top the charts at the KCOM Stadium?

Our take on who performed best in East Yorkshire as Arsenal made it three in a row

  • 1/22 Eldin Jakupovic – 5 out of 10

    Did well to save Alexis Sanchez’s penalty in the first half and was kept reasonably busy, but did a dutiful job in tough circumstances.

  • 2/22 Ahmed Elmohamady – 6 out of 10

    Strived to gallop forwards wherever possible but, like many of his team-mates, his threat was nullified once Hull had gone down to 10 men.

  • 3/22 Jake Livermore – 5 out of 10

    Sent off for handball, admittedly harshly, after an indifferent start to the match.

  • 4/22 Curtis Davies – 7 out of 10

    Another strong display from the former Birmingham City defender but he was, nonetheless, part of a back-four which conceded four goals to their more illustrious guests.

  • 5/22 Andy Robertson – 6 out of 10

    Delivered a display full of the exuberance and determination we have come to expect but struggled to make his mark.

  • 6/22 Tom Huddlestone – 6 out of 10

    Appeared to be swamped in midfield in the second period as Arsenal pushed hard on the accelerator.

  • 7/22 Sam Clucas – 7 out of 10

    Another impressive and industrious outing from the bargain buy midfielder. Rightly named as the hosts’ man of the match by the game sponsors.

  • 8/22 David Meyler – 6 out of 10

    Battled hard in the middle of the action but was left badly exposed once his side had their numbers cut by Jake Livermore’s dismissal.

  • 9/22 Robert Snodgrass – 7 out of 10

    Yet again the main outlet for Hull and scored a brilliant penalty to give them a fighting chance in the dying moments.

  • 10/22 Abel Hernandez – 6 out of 10

    Posed a genuine threat to Petr Cech’s goal, especially in the opening exchanges, but wilted as the match progressed.

  • 11/22 Adama Diomande – 6 out of 10

    Sacrificed just before the interval to accommodate Mike Phelan’s plans for life in the wake of Jake Livermore’s red card.

  • 12/22 Petr Cech – 6 out of 10

    Precious little to do for the former Chelsea goalkeeper but, whether unlucky or not, he did give away a penalty which may have let Hull back in.

  • 13/22 Hector Bellerin – 7 out of 10

    Always a threat on the counter, the young Spaniard is becoming more accomplished defensively too.

  • 14/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 7 out of 10

    Looked more composed than his debut against Southampton last weekend and appears to be forming a strong partnership with Laurent Koscielny.

  • 15/22 Laurent Koscielny – 7 out of 10

    A dominant presence at the back yet again, stifling any Hull attempts to break the door down.

  • 16/22 Nacho Monreal – 7 out of 10

    Showed a willingness to get forwards to support his team-mates in attack but, importantly, made the runs back whenever possession was squandered.

  • 17/22 Francis Coquelin – 7 out of 10

    An authoritative figure in the middle of the park for the north Londoners, all the more important when Hull went down to 10 men.

  • 18/22 Santi Cazorla – 7 out of 10

    Got stuck in after Jake Livermore’s sending off to help Arsenal take advantage of the man advantage in midfield, cutting up play and offloading quickly.

  • 19/22 Mesut Ozil – 7 out of 10

    Ghosted in and out of play but was so effective when he was in the thick of things for Arsene Wenger’s side.

  • 20/22 Theo Walcott – 7 out 10

    Scored a majestic goal, following a deft flick from Alex Iwobi, to put the Gunners in control after a menacing first-half display in East Yorkshire.

  • 21/22 Alex Iwobi – 8 out of 10

    Was Arsenal’s best outlet going forward, doing all the work for the opener and setting up Theo Walcott wonderfully after the restart.

  • 22/22 Alexis Sanchez – 8 out of 10

    Fortunate to be accredited with the opener after excellent work by Alex Iwobi before then suffering misfortune when his penalty was saved by Eldin Jakupovic. No luck required for his second, an emphatic strike at the end.

Arsenal moved into third place with a 4-1 win at Hull, who saw makeshift defender Jake Livermore sent off at the end of the first half.

The Gunners went in front on 17 minutes when Alex Iwobi's shot was deflected in by Alexis Sanchez.

Hull were reduced to 10 men just before half-time when Livermore handled a goal-bound shot from Francis Coquelin and was sent off. Sanchez took the resulting penalty, which was saved by goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic.

Sanchez double seals win for Arsenal against 10-man Hull

Arsenal's extra man was finally made to count when Theo Walcott added a second goal on 55 minutes, his angled shot going in off defender Harry Maguire.

The home side gave themselves hope with 11 minutes left when Robert Snodgrass scored from the penalty spot.

Sanchez, though, hit a third for Arsenal on 83 minutes, with Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka netting his first goal for the Gunners with a long-range shot in stoppage time.

Additional reporting by PA.

