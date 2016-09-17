Arsenal moved into third place with a 4-1 win at Hull, who saw makeshift defender Jake Livermore sent off at the end of the first half.

The Gunners went in front on 17 minutes when Alex Iwobi's shot was deflected in by Alexis Sanchez.

Hull were reduced to 10 men just before half-time when Livermore handled a goal-bound shot from Francis Coquelin and was sent off. Sanchez took the resulting penalty, which was saved by goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic.

Arsenal's extra man was finally made to count when Theo Walcott added a second goal on 55 minutes, his angled shot going in off defender Harry Maguire.

The home side gave themselves hope with 11 minutes left when Robert Snodgrass scored from the penalty spot.

Sanchez, though, hit a third for Arsenal on 83 minutes, with Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka netting his first goal for the Gunners with a long-range shot in stoppage time.

