Hull City take on Tottenham with both teams already consigned to their respective Premier League fates.

The home side know they will be relegated back to the Championship after just one season, but less certain is the future of manager Marco Silva. The Portuguese took over from Mike Phelan in January with the Tigers in complete disarray and his efforts to keep the club up have won him many admirers. Though nothing has yet been decided, Sunday could well be the 39-year-old’s last match in charge at the KCOM Stadium.

Spurs have recovered excellently to the disappointment of missing out on the title to Chelsea. Mauricio Pochettino’s team beat Manchester United in the last match before the redevelopment of White Hart Lane, then demolished Leicester 6-1 on Thursday. With 83 points in the back and second place guaranteed, the Argentine boss can look back on another fine season’s work.

What time does it start?

Hull City vs Tottenham Hotspur kicks off at 15.00 BST

Where can I watch it?

The match will not be shown live on UK television, but highlights will be shown at 22.30 BST on BBC One.

It’s a big game for…

Kane is now the favourite to win the Golden Boot ( Getty )

Harry Kane: Following his four-goal blitz against Leicester in mid-week, the England international is two goals ahead of Everton’s Romelu Lukaku in the race for the Premier League’s Golden Boot. Another strike or two against the Tigers should be enough to seal the prize for the second straight year.

Weird /best stat…

8: The number of wins Hull have registered at home in the Premier League this season – one more than sixth-placed Manchester United.

Remember when…

Gylfi Sigurdsson scored this impressive effort for Spurs in their League Cup tie with the Tigers in 2013. Following a 2-2 draw after extra time, the White Hart Lane side won 8-7 on penalties -

Player to watch…

Hull will travel to Crystal Palace before a final-day match against Spurs ( Getty )

Harry Maguire: The Hull defender has been one of the Tigers’ stand-out players this season and is likely to be making his final appearance for the club. Spurs, Leicester and Newcastle have all been linked with a move for the 24-year-old centre-back.

Past three-meetings…

Tottenham Hotspur 3 (Eriksen 2, Wanyama) Hull City 0, Premier League, December 2016

​Tottenham Hotspur 2 (Chadli, Rose) Hull City 0, Premier League, May 2015

Hull City 1 (Livermore) Tottenham Hotspur 2 (Kane, Eriksen), Premier League, November 2014

Form guide…

Hull City: LLWDLL

​Tottenham: LWWLWW

