Mike Phelan is analysing Hull's contract offer as the interim manager edges closer to becoming Steve Bruce's permanent successor.

For most clubs promotion to the Premier League brings with it a feel-good factor, but play-off victory was followed by pain and disruption.

Steve Bruce, the club's most successful manager ever, walked away from the club, with fans protesting against the Allam regime as City started the campaign with just 13 fit first-team players.

Assistant manager Phelan looked to have been handed a poisoned chalice but has flourished, following up the opening-day victory against Premier League champions Leicester with a win at Swansea and point away to Burnley in-between a late loss to Manchester United.

Sir Alex Ferguson's former No.2 won August's manager of the month award and, despite the club still being in takeover talks, was offered the job on a full-time basis in the build-up to Saturday's clash with Arsenal.

Phelan did not look at the details in order to focus on a match Hull lost 4-1, so will spend Sunday looking at the deal and speaking to his family about it ahead of meeting vice-chairman Ehab Allam on Monday.

"I've got to have a good look at that and come in on Monday and hopefully sit down with Ehab and discuss it a little bit further as to how we are going to approach the next stage," he said.

"I've never really been in a position of negotiation.

"Whether they are hard or soft, I think it's just a case of I want to be involved.

"I want to try and pass on my experience and put some input into this football club to take it further forwards with a great group of players.

"They've made it pretty clear that they want me to be in charge of them, so once we've sorted the little details of who's taking this club forwards and all those little things like that, then we'll make the decision."

Bookmakers' odds of 1/10 on Phelan becoming permanent manager highlight the stage the deal is at, with the 53-year-old describing his situation as looking "a lot brighter."

Phelan reacts during Hull's 4-1 defeat by Arsenal (Getty)

Contract length was said to be a potential stumbling block and the interim boss was coy when that was put to him.

"Everybody wants a 10-year contract if they can get one," Phelan said, having seen Jake Livermore sent off in the loss to Arsenal.

"Everybody wants to be Arsene Wenger if they can survive that long.

"I think what's important is that I get an opportunity to be a manager.

"I've enjoyed everything so far. I am disappointed with today, of course, but that's the nature of the beast.

"But going forward, yeah, whether it's one-year roll overs, two-year contracts, three-year contracts, who knows?

"But a contract is a contract so that's a plus-side, really, going forward."

