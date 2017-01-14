Arsenal, West Ham and Southampton are all in action at 3pm as a busy day of Premier League action continues with six matches taking place in the top flight, with Leicester vs Chelsea set to wrap up the day’s programme in the evening kick-off. Chelsea will remain top of the table regardless of the result at the King Power Stadium, though the chasing pack will hope to close the gap to the league leaders. Follow all the action here.

Today’s fixtures:

Tottenham vs West Brom – 12:30

Burnley vs Southampton – 15:00

Hull vs Bournemouth – 15:00

Sunderland vs Stoke – 15:00

Swansea vs Arsenal – 15:00

Watford vs Middlesbrough – 15:00

West Ham vs Crystal Palace – 15:00

Leicester vs Chelsea – 15:00

Follow the live scores below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

Preview...

It’s a big game for…

Jordon Ibe. The young winger drew public criticism on Monday from manager Eddie Howe, who went so far as to call him a ‘disappointment’ after his performance against Millwall in the third round of the FA cup. He will be looking for a chance to silence his critics against a Hull side that is leaky at the back.

Best stat…

Of the 44 goals Hull City have conceded this season 20 have been from set-pieces, more than any other Premier League team.

If he gets the chance, Ibe will be looking to prove a point to his manager ( Getty )

Remember when…

The last time these two sides met was at the Vitality Stadium in October, where Bournemouth inflicted Hull’s joint-worst ever Premier League defeat.

Player to watch…

Robert Snodgrass. The Scotland winger has been hugely influential in Hull City’s sombre Premier League campaign. Snodgrass has been involved in nine of Hull’s 17 goals this season, scoring seven and assisting two, and has subsequently drawn transfer attention from West Ham along the way.

Past three meetings

Bournemouth 6 (Daniels, Cook, Stanislas 2, Wilson, Gosling) Hull City 1 (Mason) Vitality Stadium, October 2016

Bournemouth 0 Hull City 4 (Delaney, France, Elliott 2) Dean Court, March, 2005

Hull 1 (Green) Bournemouth 0, KCOM Stadium, August, 2004

Robert Snodgrass celebrates scoring for Hull ( Getty )

Form guide…

Hull City: LLLDLW

AFC Bournemouth: WLLWDL

Vital information…

Kick off time: 3pm

TV: Highlights on BBC1

Odds…

Hull City to win: 11/5

Bournemouth to win: 11/8

Draw: 12/5

(Odds provided by BetVictor)